Do you feel the Christmas spirit in you? I hope so. It is a unique feeling, difficult to describe in words; at least I feel that way.

The combination of nostalgia, remembering that happy childhood that my parents gave us. Mr JoseTogether with my beloved mother, he put a lot of emphasis and sacrifice to make Christmas special.

We always had an intimate dinner, gifts on the tree, and time spent with family. The story of Santa claus was related by my dad, year after year, dimensioning the greatness of that room Wise Man who stayed on the road to help those in need and making us dream of the magic of Christmas.

When we were older, we learned why Christmas was so important to Mr Jose. During his childhood, the family went through difficult times, the illness of his mother, my grandmother Wasila, left them in a financial position

very complicated.

Once upon a time, when my dad was a child, he stared at a sideboard for hours dreaming that Santa claus fulfill his dream of owning one of those toys. It was thus that his inspiration to get ahead and be a successful businessman, in addition, to give his children and grandchildren, the best Christmas possible.

I already told it on one occasion in this space, but I consider it appropriate to repeat it, since this is what marked the Sulaiman Saldivar to always try to be good people. Every Christmas night something wonderful happened. At the end of dinner and, before opening the gifts, my mother would prepare a good plate of food to take away, and thus we would see people leave the house. Mr Jose, on the way to our Graphical Controls factory. He took his dinner to the nightstand. What a profound teaching! Every time I think about it, I have new feelings.

Christmas also reminds me of our roots as a family. Every December 25 we go on a trip, to spend magical days with our grandfather Don Elías and the paternal family, in Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí. My dad was a tireless traveler, we rarely had family vacations, but without missing the last week of December, it was to be together. What beautiful memories! When cell phones did not exist, neither internet nor social networks; everything was natural, children’s games, meetings, food and walks. Closeness, reflection and love.

I sincerely wish you that this week you will be able to put a stop to the routine, lower your guard and open your arms and hearts. Put your cell phone aside, even for lapses, and really see, feel and appreciate those who are there with you. I am the first culprit, I do not leave the device, I know, but I will try.

Boxing is a great sport that requires dedication, effort, sacrifice, and many other things that we all need on a daily basis. Let’s all be boxers in life and go out with our hands up.

LAST OF THE YEAR

On Friday the last world championship fight of our body was held. Russian Artur Beterbiev made his sixth defense of the light heavyweight title against the mandatory challenger, the American Marcus browne, in Montreal, Canada. The fight was very good, dramatic and bloody.

Browne dominated the early rounds, moving and connecting, dodging the champion’s fists. In the fourth episode, there was an accidental headbutt, which caused cuts in both, taking the worst part for the Russian, as a cut was opened on his forehead, which caused a scandalous bleeding. It was a very important fight; the WBC and IBF belts were at stake, and the drama of the cut put the continuity of the fight at risk.

If he stopped, it would end in a technical draw, which would complicate the administration of the division in 2022. The referee Mike griffin called the doctor to inspect Beterbiev. The doctor authorized “one more round” and the activity resumed. The fight ended by effective knockout in the ninth round; the champion maintained his undefeated record (17-0).

It is necessary to emphasize the performance of the referee Griffin. His experience allowed the fight to come to a natural end; they are crucified when they make a mistake or controversy, but they are rarely recognized when they do a good performance, and now they deserve it.

This is how we end this 2021; It is time to reflect and recharge the batteries so that 2022 will be a great year for everyone. I wish you the best, God bless you.

DID YOU KNOW…?

Artur Beterbiev is one of the candidates to face Saul Alvarez, as Canelo wants to conquer the WBC light heavyweight championship, but first there is the function against Ilunga Makabu by the cruise, and perhaps later, before the Russian.

TODAY’S ANECDOTE

After a fight in Vegas, my brother Hector invited my dad to dinner with a group of friends. At that moment, a promoter sent my dad a glass of white wine for dessert, who almost never drank, but that glass drove him crazy.

Hector He arrived a couple of months later with a bottle of that wine. My dad happily told my mom:

“Old woman, please put this bottle in the refrigerator, and from time to time, give me a glass when I ask for it, it is a delight.” Mr Jose he had several trips in a row and that routine was interrupted. Christmas came, the turkey on that occasion was delicious; We all praise my mom. Suddenly my dad said: “Now, Martha, give me one of those glasses of wine that I like so much. My mother came out of the kitchen with a bottle in hand. Mr Jose He tossed it to the turkey. Laughter was heard up the street.