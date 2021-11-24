11/24/2021 at 07:15 CET

Rafa bernardo

Farmers, ranchers, transporters, policemen … the list of groups that plan to protest in the coming days and weeks against the Government and its policies is getting longer; however, many of these calls will lack acronyms that tend to be found in most street demonstrations and rallies in front of official buildings: those of CCOO and UGT. And it is not for lack of reasons, or desire: both organizations have many mobilizations underway, and others in portfolio; It is because, in many of these cases, the unions are protesting precisely against the employers who now want to lead the demands of the rural and highway sectors.

A good example is the road freight transport: before the “strike” (strictly speaking, an employer strike) Announced at the end of December by the main business organizations in the sector to demand reductions in fuel and improvements in taxation, CCOO has issued a statement this Tuesday in which it threatens mobilizations if working conditions are not improved. from the workers. The target of their criticism: the transport companies themselves, which they blame for the ills of the drivers (among others, low wages, breach of agreements, pressure from management to shorten rest times and fraud in tax contributions). Social Security), although they also include a notice to the Executive: “If the progressive government thinks that the situation in the sector is solved only by cheaper fuel and lowering taxes on companies, we have no choice but to prepare for a mobilization.”

UGT had already issued a statement along the same lines last week, in which They also demand that the Government sit down with employers and unions to combat precariousness, “true scourge […] which has been labeled lately and in a sneaky way as a problem of ‘lack of professional drivers’. There is not a problem of a shortage of drivers but of very low salaries that are generating disinterest in the profession. “

Minimum salary and agreements

In the field, the unions share a diagnosis with their colleagues from the road: “To businessmen, I say ‘pay more’, like Biden,” says Vicente Jiménez, head of the agricultural sector at CCOO Industria. In this sector, the conflict lasts for years, has been on the verge of causing strikes in the last two summers and has a lot to do with collective bargaining and with the Interprofessional Minimum Wage. “There are agreements that have not been renewed since 2015, others have been prosecuted and others that do not include the increases in the SMI in recent years,” says Sebastián Serena, secretary of the Agrifood Sector of UGT FICA. “We sympathize with the demands of the employers, we are against the fact that the prices paid do not allow the production costs to be covered, for example, but workers must be paid at least the minimum set by law.” “It is a very hard work, sometimes it is done hundreds of kilometers from the house itself, and they do not even offer adequate accommodation”, Jiménez adds; “The demands of the employers seem very good to me, but that they do not tear their clothes when the rest of us demand what is ours, which is that they comply with wages, with agreements and with the law.”

Politicization

For the leader of CCOO, Unai Sordo, the impact of these business calls has to do with a combination of economic and political elements: “Everything is mixed. It is about giving a sensation of chaos in the country with mobilizations from business sectors that have problems, no one denies it, but for reasons that have to do with a very poor structuring of those activities: its supply chain makes them unable to pass on their cost increases in prices, and therefore any increase -such as that of fuels- affects them a lot. Now they claim, but immediately incur contradictions: I would like to hear them pronounce on the next increase in the SMI, let’s see what kind of strikers are we talking about, “he ironizes.

In all these protests led by employers, in which the presence of opposition representatives has also been announced, the unions appreciate a political component that goes beyond the economic or labor demands: “I am very respectful of all mobilizations, but it is not the same is the claim of the metal workers asking for a decent wage as the employers addressing Sánchez in demonstrations with Pablo Casado behind them. It is not the same “sentence Mariano Hoya, Deputy Secretary General for Union Policy of the UGT.