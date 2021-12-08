

The UAE seeks to consolidate its position as a more active and efficient business center in the region.

Photo: Kostiantyn Stupak / Pexels

The United Arab Emirates reported that from 2022 they will apply important changes in order to consolidate their position in the global economic market, improve your productivity and achieve a better work-life balance, published DW.

For it implement a four-and-a-half-day workweek and modify rest days of the weekend.

With the changes, the Emiratis They will also have Friday afternoon off, which is the day of the great weekly prayer in Muslim countries.

In this way, the United Arab Emirates becomes the first nation in the world to enter a work week of less than five days and it will be the only Gulf country with a weekend on Saturdays and Sundays, unlike most Arab countries, where weekends are held on Fridays and Saturdays, the official WAM news agency noted.

According to official information, all departments of the federal government They will start the schedule again weekend from January 1, 2022.

The authorities noted that: “This extended weekend is part of the United Arab Emirates government’s efforts to improve work-life balance (…) As well as for increase performance in terms of economic competitiveness”.

It transpired that employees will also be in possibility to work from home on Fridays, day in which the day will last little more than four hours.

The new changes are part of the UAE’s prospects to improve its position in global competitiveness in the economic and business sectors, according to the local news agency.

The nation also seeks to consolidate its position on the world economic map, as a more active and efficient business center in the region, with the amendment to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants.

