the United Arab Emirates space mission succeeded

The United Arab Emirates’ Hope (Al Amal) probe captured stunning images of the Martian moon Deimos, as never seen before. It is the first time that a mission has come close to the opposite side of the natural satellite.

The flyby over the moon of Mars, 100 kilometers from it, occurred on March 10, and the images were released in April. The spacecraft’s three science instruments watched Deimos, recording the moment.

Hessa Al Matroushi, the mission leader explained what had been achieved. “Mars was in the background, and that was amazing, honestly,” said the leader from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. “We didn’t want to get a single observation of Deimos, we knew we wanted more.”

The Martian moon Deimos Images captured by the Hope probe of the United Arab Emirates

Deimos is a natural satellite about 12.4 kilometers wide, and like our Moon, it is tidally locked to its planet. According to Nature, that “means that any observations from low orbit of Mars or its surface are always on the same side of the small moon.”

The results of the study were presented at the meeting of the European Geosciences Union in Vienna on April 24.

The importance of the United Arab Emirates Hope Mission, beyond Deimos

The Hope spacecraft will carry out more flybys of Deimos in order to collect additional data about the Martian moon, especially its origin. This mission was launched in July 2020 on a Japanese H-2A rocket, reaching Mars orbit in February 2021.

It is the first interplanetary probe in the Arab world.

Its size is close to that of a small car, according to the portal Space Flight Now, with two wings of solar panels to produce electricity.

Artist’s image of the Hope probe on Mars United Arab Emirates

Although the United Arab Emirates Hope Mission would last only two years, as initially estimated, it is expected to last until at least 2024.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, said that “the remarkable performance of the Hope probe has supported a wide range of new observations, in addition to meeting the originally established science mission objectives.”

“Given the circumstances, Hope exceeded all expectations. We are extending the Emirates Mission to Mars for another year.”