The British Government raises the growth forecast for 2021 to 6.5%, compared to the previous 4%, and maintains 6% for 2022.

“A stronger economy with higher productivity, more skilled jobs and higher wagesAnd, furthermore, with the cheapest pints of beer to toast the recovery. Wrapped in the cloud of optimism that should surround anyone who is part of the Boris Johnson Government, the British Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, today presented the budgets for the new course.

Budgets marked in the negative, that is, due to the pandemic, the first year of Brexit and the supply and energy crisis that exists worldwideThus, despite the fact that the country is recovering much better than expected, inflation and a lack of personnel and materials threaten to weigh down the relaunch of the economy.

The Iinflation, which will be around 4% in 2022 according to government forecasts, could therefore be one of the factors that weaken that recovery. The Brexit wounds, finally consummated on January 1 of this year after a period of transition, they are still felt throughout the economy, and that is why Johnson has had to delay some of the barriers that arose with the exit of the European Union, so that companies have more time to adapt to the new situation. These barriers include, for example, border controls that have deterred community truckers from working in the UK.

The supply crisis, which, among other things, caused a fuel shortages at gas stations In the country, it is, according to industry estimates, the worst since the mid-1970s. According to a study by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), two out of three companies will not have access to the materials they need to carry out their manufacturing activity. routinely for the next three months, which anticipate a difficult Christmas that could be marked by a new wave of the coronavirus and by shortages.

A shortage that is also going to be noticed in the workforce, because, despite the fact that unemployment is expected to reach 5.2% in 2022, two out of five companies say they are having trouble getting the qualified staff they need to meet their needs. All this despite the fact that the Government does not stop repeating, like a mantra, that the new panorama of the country outside the European Union allows companies to hire the best workers in each sector, wherever they are from.

The government’s strategy with these budgets has been, as expected from a conservative administration, that of lower taxes, But, as the opposition has reproached him, “it is useless to lower taxes a little for those who have the least if they are also lowered to corporate giants like Amazon, real estate speculators and banks.”

Labor, moreover, did not like the fact that this issue was concealed by lowering popular taxes on the hotel business and alcohol, since, for example, it is expected that the price of a pint of beer and cider -in general of the drinks with a lower alcoholic strength-, fell by 5%.

In any case, and after a disastrous 2020 for the economy, Sunak’s inexpensive recipes seem to be working when it comes to lifting the economy after the pandemic. Although the UK’s own expectations were more conservative at the beginning of the year with its growth, the country is recovering much better than expected, and is already close to pre-pandemic GDP levels.

In March, when the country was still alive immersed in confinement but already glimpsed the light thanks to vaccination, the British predicted that in 2021 they would grow by 4%. At this point, they already dare to predict that growth will be 6.5%, that is, practically 50% more than expected. and one of the biggest ever seen in the country since the end of World War II. The growth in 2022, furthermore, is expected to remain at 6%.

The good news could mean that the Office for Budget Accountability, OBR, release between 25,000 and 35,000 million euros that the chancellor intends to invest in public services and in reducing the national debt. The difference lies in whether this body estimates the damage of Covid-19 in the long-term economy at 3% or 2%, because, if it lowers its forecasts, Sunak will have those extra 10,000 million for the next three years.

