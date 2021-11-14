

The Biden Administration established TPS for Venezuelans who were in the US before March 2021.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

The Government of Mexico is analyzing tightening the entry requirements of Venezuelans, at the request of the United States, due to the increase in arrests of natives of that country at the border.

A Mexican official told . that the Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador evaluates a response to the request of the Government of Joe Biden.

The decision is complicated, because currently Venezuelans do not require a visa to enter Mexico, where they arrive as a passage to the United States.

“A second source from the Mexican government said that Mexico was reviewing its options and holding talks with Venezuela to explore alternatives to imposing visa requirements,” the report said.

The pressure from the Biden Administration to Mexico comes after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) complained about the increase in Venezuelans at the border.

“Options under review include forcing Venezuelans to demonstrate that they are financially solvent. and that they have a job, in addition to having a return plane ticket when they enter (to Mexico), to make sure that they are not using Mexico to enter the United States ”, adds the . report based on one of the three sources consulted.

The Biden Administration did not want to confirm the pressure on Mexico on the irregular migration of Venezuelans. The State Department spokesman limited himself to repeating the plan in place to try “safe, orderly and humane processes” through “a regional plan.”

Officially none of the governments of Mexico and Venezuela wanted to delve into the subject.

The report adds that 47,762 immigrants from Venezuela were detained as of September, compared to 1,262 during the prior period, according to data from the Department of Homeland Security. That represents almost 4,000% more.

In support of the opposition in Venezuela, the Biden Administration implemented the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for natives of that country who will already be in the US before March 8, 2021.