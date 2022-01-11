The advance of the Omicron variant does not give truce in U.S. The hospitalizations by contagions of Covid-19 have reached a new all-time high from 132 thousand 646 positive cases, this according to a count carried out by . on Monday.

This figure exceeds the record of 132 thousand cases registered in January of last year, which means that the North American country is facing a health crisis never seen before since the start of the pandemic.

Related news

Since December last year, the number of people admitted to hospitals increased considerably since the arrival of the Omicron variant, which quickly surpassed the Delta variant as the dominant virus version in the United States.

A quarter of US hospitals report “critical staff shortages.” Photo: AP

The states that register record levels of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the United States are:

Delaware Illinois Maine Maryland Missouri Ohio Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington Wisconsin

Although research indicates that Omicron infections do not appear to be serious, health authorities warn that the large number of infections among the population could cause a collapse of the country’s hospitalsSome are already facing staff shortages.

The state of Virginia has become one of the most affected and has already declared the health emergency due to the high number of internments.

The increase in cases has forced the postponement of elective surgeries. Photo: AP

EU plans to apply fourth dose against Covid-19

Faced with the rebound in infections and what appears to be a new wave of Covid-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States recommended applying a fourth dose of vaccine to people with a weakened immune system.

Previously, the CDC had already approved the injection of a third dose of the vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech Y Modern for people with moderate or severe immunosuppression, although this was not considered as a booster, but as part of the primary immunization.

As a measure before the advance of Ómicron, the government analyzes the possibility of making vaccination mandatory against Covid-19, as well as the weekly presentation of negative tests for company workers.

With information from .

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

bnaj