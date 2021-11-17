The soccer team of USA he had to resign himself this Tuesday to give up a 1-1 draw who knows little in Kingston in front of Jamaica that puts his leadership in the octagonal of Concacaf at risk towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Reggae Boyz, on the other hand, celebrated the point in their payments as it encourages them to fight, at least, for the fourth place that guarantees a repechage. Jamaica’s rebound is notable as at the beginning of the month it was bottom of the playoffs.

United States accumulates 15 points out of 21 possible and Jamaica, with 7, settled in the fifth step of the classification. Mexico with 14 points and Canada with 13 later have an appointment in Edmonton and threaten the privileged position of the team of the Stars and Stripes.

After Friday’s massive 2-0 win over Mexico, today’s US team did not have the same power and strength that earned it praise in Cincinnati.

All was looking good for the visitors when Timothy Weah scored in the 11th minute.

But at 22 everything remained the same thanks to forward Michail Antonio, who shook a bombshell to remember.

Goalkeepers Andre Blake and Zack Steffen stood out with their interventions and for them the final draw is largely credited.

The Reggae Boyz most emphatically sought victory through Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who had a constant duel with center-back Walker Zimmerman.

Matchday 9, to be played on January 27, will see the Reggae Boyz against Mexico in Kingston, and the United States at home while waiting for El Salvador.

Data sheet

Jamaica: Andre Blake; Liam Moore, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence (d.46, Greg Leigh), Javain Brown; Devon Williams, Lamar Walker (d.68, Ravel Morrison), Je-Vaughn Watson (d.68, Anthony Grant); Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey (m.88, Oniel Fisher) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (m.68, Junior Flemmings).

Manager: Theodore Whitmore

United States: Zack Steffen; DeAndre Yedlin, Chris Richards, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Gianluca Busio, Yunus Musah (d.66, Kelly Acosta); Ricardo Pepi (m.78, Jesús Ferreira), Brenden Aaronson (m.77, Paul Arriola) and Timothy Weah (m.66, Christian Pulisic).

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Goals: 0-1, m.11: Timothy Weah. 1-1, m.22: Michael Antonio.

Referee: Costa Rican Juan Calderón admonished Je-Vaughn Watson and Javain Brown.

Incidents: Match of the eighth date of the octagonal final of the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup played at Independence Park in Kingston.