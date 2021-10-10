The United States is considering expanding its efforts to study and regulate the digital asset sector. The Biden administration plans to establish an executive order for federal agencies, which would require them to study the crypto industry and provide recommendations on its oversight. This was reported by Bloomberg on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

According to the report, the order would include the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Commerce, the National Science Foundation and national security agencies. In addition to asking agencies to study different aspects of the industry, the order would “clarify the responsibilities” that different agencies have around crypto and blockchain.

The US SEC approved the Volt Equity ETF offering exposure to Bitcoin-focused companies

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has approved the Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF, providing investors with easy access to companies with significant exposure to Bitcoin (BTC).

The ETF, which was approved on October 5, is intended to follow the so-called ‘Companies of the Bitcoin Industry Revolution’. Which are defined as entities that have the majority of their net assets in BTC or that generate the majority of their income from Bitcoin mining, borrowing, or transactions. According to a filing with the SEC. The new ETF will trade on the NYSE Arca under the symbol BTCR.

Binance would be considering setting up a headquarters in Ireland

According to information published by the main cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance is studying the possibility of establishing its headquarters in Ireland. Until now, it has operated globally for years under what its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has described as a “decentralized” structure.

In an interview with ., Zhao stated that Binance is currently in the process of establishing some headquarters in different parts of the world.

Binance’s move to tighten its compliance comes as regulators around the world have taken steps to limit the services provided by the exchange. Or, warn your citizens against trading on the platform without a license.

Binance.US Announces New CEO, Who ‘Waits’ for ‘Path to IPO’

After a series of new appointments by Binance, Binance.US has recently appointed a new CEO, Brian Shroder. The cryptocurrency exchange had named him president in September. During his tenure, Shroder handled the company’s strategy and execution, among other things.

Commenting on his new position, Shroder noted:

“In my short time with Binance.US, I have already seen the tremendous potential the company has for rapid growth in the United States.”

The appointment of the new CEO came months after the departure of the previous CEO, Brian Brooks. Who held the position for four months, before leaving declaring differences on the strategic direction. The timing of Brooks’s departure was pivotal, as soon after, Binance has faced regulatory restrictions around the world.

