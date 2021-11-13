11/13/2021 at 06:04 CET

A goal from Christian Pulisic in the 74th minute and another by Weston McKennie in the 85th on Friday guaranteed the United States a resounding victory over Mexico 2-0 at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati that leaves them in front of the octagonal final of the qualifying rounds of the Concacaf.

Although Americans and Mexicans add fourteen points out of twenty-one possible, the Stars and Stripes team leads the league thanks to both McKennie, who leaves his country’s production in 11 goals for and 4 against against 10-5 of his rival.

Until the appearance of Pulisic to point the way to triumph, the Tri seemed comfortable with his tactical device to tie up the rival and disturb with sharp off-hooks.

The victory of the locals put an end to the undefeated of the Mexicans.

The Canadian team remains in third place, which guarantees the last direct place to Concacaf for next year’s World Cup when they defeated Costa Rica 1-0 with a goal in the 57th minute by Jonathan David, which was born from a gross error by goalkeeper Leonel Moreira, reserve for the injured Keylor Navas.

The match, played at the Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium left the Canadians with 13 points, one less than its avant-garde rivals, and 2 more than Panama, which today beat bottom-side Honduras at home.

The formation of Costa Rica, led by Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez, exacerbated his crisis and remains in fifth place with six units.

El Salvador saved the furniture from the shipwreck against Jamaica by drawing 1-1 at their stadium, Cuscatlán, in the 90th minute with both Alexander Roldán.

Jamaica went ahead with a goal from Michail Antonio.

The Blue and White rescued a point after conceding two defeats and is penultimate in the octagonal classification with 6 points.

The Reggae Boyz are sixth, also with 6 integers, and accumulate three days without losing.

Panama needed eight minutes, from 77 to 85, to overcome a great scare and win with a vigorous comeback a game that they lost 2-0 in the payments of Honduras.

The debut of Colombian Hernán Darío Gómez on the bench of the Honduras team started on the right foot because at 30 minutes the forward of Girondins de Bordeaux Alberth Elis broke the equality with the Red in the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium of his hometown, San Pedro Sula.

Brayan Moya achieved in the 59th minute what seemed to be the finishing touch and the beginning of the bottom recovery of the Concacaf qualifiers.

But few expected the recovery of the visitors. Cecilio Waterman discounted at 77 minutes and even without the locals accusing the blow, César Yanis equalized in 80.

Thomas Christiansen’s men did not stop pressing against a runaway rival and Erick Davis found the prize with 5 minutes remaining in regulation time.

Panama retained fourth place on the octagonal, now with 11 points out of 21 possible. AND Honduras, without much margin for recovery, remains in last place with 3.

The eighth date of the qualifiers, the last to be played this year, will put Mexico face to face on Tuesday in Canada, and the United States in Jamaica.

Costa Rica will host Honduras and El Salvador will visit Panama.