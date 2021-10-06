Related news

USA is the new champion of the Ryder cup. The North American team clearly beat the European team and clinched the title mathematically before the last matches. After a first day where Jon Rahm was the European sustenance, the second day of the tournament the title was closer to the hands of the United States. In the final day, even Rahm fell in his duel confirming the bad streak. The United States thus recovers a title it had not won since 2016, since the edition of 2018 Europe took it.

The blow that confirmed the omens came from the hand of Morikawa, which managed to secure the half point that the United States needed to reach the 14 and a half that certified the title of champions. Morikawa allowed the fans in the stands to celebrate the home victory well ahead of schedule. Shortly after, the golfer from 24 years would consummate his tie before Viktor Hovland. Curiously, this was one of the games that started the best for Europe at the beginning of the last day.

The sensations were not good. It should be remembered that the United States already gave its first ‘blow’ on the way to the title on the first day of Friday, where only the couple Rahm – Garcia managed to score a point for the Europeans. The start of the Ryder closed with a 6-2 that already suggested that a victory for Europe would be a miracle. The second day, which took place throughout Saturday, did not redirect the situation.

With the half point guaranteed, the United States clinches the 43rd #RyderCup

The United States maintained their advantage and ended the second match with a distance of 11-5. Mathematics didn’t give them the win, but history did: no team has ever overcome a difference greater than 10-6. With this, this last day of Sunday was reached with the individual matches. McIlroy He left a good feeling from the start, but others like Jon Rahm were surprised by his poor performance on the green.

Hours later, the parties were falling on the American side. Faced with European imprecision, American perfection in each stroke. McIlroy added a point for Europe against Schauffele, but they couldn’t do the same no Lowry (before Cantlay) nor Rahm (before Scheffler). Dechambeu also beat Spanish Sergio García and Poulter made up the global for Europe with his victory against Finau.

Next edition

This last title obtained by the United States corresponds to the 2020 edition that was postponed by Covid-19. Therefore, the next confrontation will not be in 2023 but next year. The venue for the Ryder Cup 2022 will be Italy and concretely Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. A scenario in which Europe will try to recover from the blow of this last edition, where the superiority of North American golfers was in evidence on the first day.

After the 2022 appointment, the tournament will return to US territory. The Ryder Cup 2024, as confirmed in its day, will take place in New York at the Bethpage Black Course facilities. An appointment in which, as on this last occasion, it will be the Americans who have the warmth of the public.

