The Dominican presenter Francisca Lachapel is in a good mood with the universe. This time, Gennaro’s mother showed one or another of the sensational curves that her body has, wearing a tight green sweater and a black skirt with a slit on one side that allows one of her worked legs to be seen.

The outfit is crowned by boots up to the back, in black, which highlights the color of her skin.

“We start this week with all the powers 🤩😅 Have a great day! There is little left until the end of the year. It seems to me that it flew away and what do you think ”, The Dominican wrote next to the image, in which she has her hair tied up in a high tail.

His loyal followers did not hesitate to leave the occasional compliment and highlight his sensuality. They also assured that motherhood fell perfect for her and that it has made her look much better, even than before.

“Fran !! You look fabulous with that skirt, it looks good on you !! True star God Keep you ”.

“You beautiful and with that leg.”

“How beautiful !! That motherhood fell to you divine !! ”.

And it is that after the birth of her son, Francisca Lachapel has worked a lot on her physique and lately she has shown some fun routines that she has done with her personal trainer Yasmany.

In one of them she does a difficult exercise leaning on the floor and where she must fully raise her legs and in another does squats.

At this point in her life, Francisca Lachapel is enjoying her motherhood, while her professional life continues to take off. A few days ago the universe smiled at him, and it is that it allowed him to return to one of his greatest passions and he will do so in his native country.

She will return to acting.

“I am very happy to tell you that I reconnect with one of my greatest passions, acting. Soon you will be able to see this series @liosdefamilia that I recorded in my country with great talents from my land. Thank you @zumayacordero and @caribbeancinemasrd for the opportunity. I had a lot of fun. Let’s go for more! 💪🏽 ”, he said in the announcement of this stage.

