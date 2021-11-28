

Deyverson in the celebration of the conquest of the Copa Libertadores with Palmeiras.

Photo: Buda Mendes / .

The Brazilian sports press rated the attacker this Saturday Deyverson as “unlikely hero” after the striker converting the goal that gave Palmeiras the third Copa Libertadores title, which in replacement time beat his compatriot Flamengo 2-1 in Uruguay.

“Deyverson became an unlikely hero and scored the winning goal”wrote the sports magazine Placar, which added: “Deyverson took advantage of Andreas Pereira’s hesitation, stole the ball in attack and, face to face with Diego Alves, shot hard to score” the winning goal.

The Brazilian media recalled that Deyverson has been widely criticized by his own fans in the different passages he has had with Palmeiras, although they recalled that the forward was also the author of the goal of the 2019 Brazilian League title against Vasco da Gama from Rio.

“Deyverson leaves the bank to give Palmeiras the ‘tri’ of the Libertadores. Before criticized, the attacker scored the goal in extra time and the albiverde team beats Flamengo in the final in Montevideo ”, headlined the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.

The sports newspaper Lance headlined “He gave ‘Verdao’! and highlighted that “Deyverson makes history and is ‘Tri’ de la Libertadores”, while the newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo published “With Deyverson as a hero, Palmeiras defeats Flamengo and is the champion of the Libertadores 2021”.

The Globoesporte portal, for its part, highlighted: “America continues green! Palmeiras defeats Flamengo and takes the ‘tri’ of the Libertadores ”.

“In a practically flawless game, Abel Ferreira’s team goes once again to the Club World Cup, at the start of next year. But, while that happens, it is time to commemorate once more: America continues to be painted in shades of green ”, added Globoesporte.

For the O Globo newspaper in Rio de Janeiro, the Palmeiras title is “Proof of the consistent work of coach Abel Ferreira, with extremely efficient and competitive football, despite being so showy. And even with the fans in smaller numbers at the Centenario stadium, the party was white-green. ”

