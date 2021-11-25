11/25/2021 at 10:37 PM CET

Roger Payró

Vicente Moreno knows his staff by heart. The advantages are that pRctically, they are the same ones with which last year he achieved the promotion. In Segunda the club maintained a level cast – in the silver category it was a true ocean liner – and these same players are proving their worth for Primera. The one from Massanassa, exceeded the first third of the league, is clear about who his pillars are: Diego López, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa, Darder, Embarba and Raúl de Tomás do not move except for force majeure.

The Galician finish line has reached 40 springs and his performance is more than remarkable. He is the only one of the team together with Cabrera who has played every minute of the game (1,260). The Uruguayan is the quarterback at the rear and it seems that Moreno has found him the ideal complement: Sergi gomez. The seven mentioned have been living together in the same dressing room for almost two years, except for the former Sevilla player, although as if he had. The effort of the club to bring him is being justified by the good coupling he has had to date. Its 1,169 minutes attest to why Moreno wanted it.

The rear is the most established area that the team has. Pedrosa, with 1,125 is another of those that exceeds a thousand minutes in his legs. I was on my way to do it too Oscar Gil (756), until his injury stopped him cold. Aleix Vidal is covering him (700), a versatile player where they exist and who, like Sergi Gómez, has also fallen on his feet at the RCDE Stadium.

At the core, the owner is Sergi Darder (1,082). The one from Artà started in the double pivot of Moreno’s usual 4-2-3-1, although since the irruption of Yangel Herrera – who promises to rapidly increase his 249 minutes of play – it is not unusual for him to act as a midfielder. There he enjoys greater freedom and approaches the area of Embarba and Raúl de Tomás, two key figures in attack. With 1,170 and 1,142 minutes, respectively, the coach relies on them game after game. The extreme is having a hard time finding gunpowder this course, quite the opposite of a booming RDT that has scored 50% of Espanyol’s goals. Like to get it out of eleven.

To that group of indisputable could be added perfectly Keidi Bare (464) or Javi Puado (353), weighed down at the beginning of the course by physical problems of different kinds. Melamed (522), Morlanes (510), David López (446) or Melendo (399) have an important role for the technician, while others like Dimata (370) and Wu Lei (282) they assume the role of revulsive.

Dídac (144), Mérida (139), Calero (45) and Vadillo (6) they enjoy a more residual role. Only this course remains to be released Oier and Joan Garcia, who live in the shadow of Diego, and Miguelón, which has been KO for more than nine months.