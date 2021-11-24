11/24/2021 at 18:50 CET

.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has asked the population this Wednesday continue to “take seriously” the virus that causes Covid-19, because the pandemic has not ended, and has made a new call for vaccination, warning that those who have not wanted to vaccinate are “nominated to go to an ICU -Intensive Care Unit- of a hospital and to be able to die” even as a consequence of the illness.

This has been highlighted by the Andalusian president to questions from journalists in an attention to the media when he attended in Seville the celebration of the first CEOE meeting of the commerce sector in Spain, under the title ‘Commerce, key actor in the exit of the crisis’, and before the rebound of incidence of Covid-19 infections in Andalusia in the last dates.

Juanma Moreno has confirmed that “right now” there are no new restrictions in Andalusia by the Ministry of Health and Families and the expert committee that advises on the pandemic because, although “the number of infections in Andalusia is intensely increasing”, the “level of vaccination” in the region is “of the highest in the world, with 93 percent of the target population “already vaccinated, those over twelve years of age.

That allows the “clinical incidence, in hospitals”, of this increase in infections “is lower”, as the president has continued, who has added that, “as long as the clinical incidence is low and, therefore, we do not have to regret the loss of human life or occupations in the ICU, we will maintain the current situation” in Andalusia, which is currently in the zero level of health alert.

However, the President of the Board has wanted to take advantage of the question that has been asked about the pandemic to “convey a message” to the public, that “we have achieved, through science and the vaccine, corner the pandemic “and that” Andalusia is one of the regions in the world that has reached the highest rate “of vaccination among its population over twelve years of age,” but we have to do the rest “.

“We cannot lower our arms” and “we still have to continue taking action”According to Moreno, who in this regard has influenced the convenience of continuing to maintain “social distance”, hand hygiene and continue using masks, and on these he has pointed out that he is observing “lately” that “even indoors many citizens take them off “, something that has been linked to a” very high level of relaxation “among the population.

In that line, he has asked “strongly” to the population that “we continue to take seriously” the pandemic “because the virus is still with us.”

Message to the unvaccinated

Similarly, he has remarked that “tThere are still tens of thousands of citizens in Andalusia who have not been vaccinated, some out of carelessness, others because they supposedly have not had time, and others because they do not believe in the vaccine “, and in this regard he has stressed that” 60 percent of the people who go to hospitals “with Covid-19,” in In the case of Andalusia, they are unvaccinated people, and, of that percentage, those who develop the disease in a much more serious way, even dying, are the unvaccinated “.

“Therefore, that the unvaccinated know that they are nominated to go to a hospital ICU and to be able to die“, something that” seems serious enough to me to be taken into account “, as stressed by Juanma Moreno, who recalled that Andalusia has” free vaccination points “and open by the community as a whole and is” very simple “to get vaccinated.

“It’s just ten minutes,” the president remarked before concluding by insisting on requesting “all those people who have not yet been vaccinated, to take a step forward and get vaccinated for the benefit of themselves and their families.”