11/29/2021 at 22:47 CET

Roger Payró

Yangel Clemente Herrera Ravelo Perhaps he will not be at Espanyol beyond this season, but the footballer on loan from Manchester City continues in a clear progression both in his career and in the few weeks that he has been wearing the blue and white elastic. After starting later than the rest when arriving injured due to a minimal fracture of the anterior lip of the distal end of the right tibia, has quickly reengaged and at 100% he has everything to be a differential player in the blue and white wide zone.

For now, the Venezuelan has been growing in minutes played along with his performances they leave a better taste in the mouth. His debut as a parakeet player took place on October 23 against Elche (2-2). That day at the Martínez Valero he played 23 minutes which were increased to the 33 that he played against Athletic (1-1) at the RCDE Stadium the following day. He entered the break the immediate weekend against Getafe (2-1) and against Granada (2-0), his former team, He made his debut with 72 minutes of good level.

Since he has taken the reins of the medullary he has not let go of them. It was also the game in the Camp Nou derby (1-0) with 78 minutes of play and against Real Sociedad (1-0) ended their first full match in which he scored the winning goal. And Yangel Herrera promises more. “I am in the process of achieving the best level. It is appreciated how the teammates received me, the confidence of the coaches and how everyone waited for me. I’m still in that process & rdquor ;, he admitted after the meeting. “He has made a brutal display. He has been the outfield player who has completed the most meters, with eleven kilometers and a peak & rdquor ;, Vicente Moreno publicly praised him for his part.

At 23 years old, he is called to be a protagonist in Espanyol. Its good physical display endows the core of power but also has the versatility to adapt to various roles. He is also a midfielder with arrival, despite the fact that he had not seen a goal since February 18 of this year in a match with Granada against Napoli.

“Surely there are many more that mark & ​​rdquor ;, predicted Moreno. In his two seasons in the First Division as a Nasrid, the international for the Vinotinto contributed two goals and three assists in 30 games in the 19/20 season and in the 20/21 there were three goals and two goals in 38 games. We will see if he improves his records with Espanyol.