With the Florida Gators firing Dan Mullen on Sunday, could a return for Urban Meyer be in the cards down the road?

People are still losing their minds after the Florida Gators made the tough, but needed decision to fire Dan Mullen on Sunday. With the team at 5-6 and suffering a horrible overtime loss to Missouri on Saturday, the writing was on the wall for Mullen.

Now, fans are throwing around several names as the potential long-term replacement for Mullen. As you might have been able to guess, folks are dreaming of a return for Urban Meyer to lead the Gators. Could this actually end up happening?

Urban Meyer linked to the Florida job after Dan Mullen was fired

Meyer had so much success at Florida, of course highlighted by winning the National Championship in 2006 and 2008. Meyer then bolted for Ohio State and he’s now with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, things have gone awful for him in the NFL thus far. So, how about a return to the college ranks where the fanbase still loves him? That’s what people are calling for.

URBAN SAVE THE GATOR PROGRAM – REDEEM YOUR NAME AND COME BACK AND MAKE FLORIDA FOOTBALL GREAT AGAIN! WE NEEED YOU! – IG Crawford (@ igcrawford3) November 21, 2021

urban meyer about to ask florida if he can come back – The California Refugee (@NewsomRefugee) November 21, 2021

Potential HC at #Florida My picks would be 1. Billy Napier HC Louisiana

2. Luke Fickell HC Cincinnati

3. Mike Elko DC Texas A&M Wild cards 4. Lane Kiffin HC Ole Miss

5. Urban Meyer HC Jacksonville Jaguars 🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊 – Mr ~ MoBippy ~ 251 (@ MrMoBippy251) November 21, 2021

urban meyer to Florida lol I’m starting the rumor – AH (@RadDadJeans) November 21, 2021

No, I’d never start rumors about Hugh Freeze to Florida and Urban Meyer to LSU, officer. – Morgan L. Stringer (Taylor’s Version) 🧣 (@MoString) November 21, 2021

While Meyer has said multiple times that he’s happy in Jacksonville, it’s been a truly awful first year for him with the Jags. The team entered Sunday’s contest with the 49ers holding a 2-7 record. This is a young team, though, and guys like Trevor Lawrence have fans excited about the future.

With that said, how much patience does Meyer have? He’s faced plenty of backlash from the Jacksonville supporters too after the video of him dancing with a young woman went viral. If Florida comes calling, he’d have to at least listen, right? We’ll find out soon enough.

