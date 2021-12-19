12/19/2021 at 21:00 CET

.

Levante and Valencia meet this Monday at the Ciutat de València in a derby marked by urgency of the bottom of the First Division and the pressure of the José Bordalás cadre, who you do not want to be the first victim of a team that has played twenty-five games in a row without knowing the victory in the League.

Levante’s crisis is of such magnitude that he hopes to have hit bottom and that the derby is the necessary turning point to reverse a bad season and, at least, reach the break at Christmas with a victory that allows him to think that the permanence still it’s possible.

The Levante coach, Alessio Lisci, will direct the last training session this afternoon and will later offer the call, although the footballers Son and Malsa are sanctioned, Mustafi was operated this week for a knee sprain and he will be out for about three months and Postigo has not yet recovered from a muscle injury.

After the setback of the Copa del Rey when he was eliminated last Tuesday by Alcoyano, Alessio will recover for the derby players like Clerc, Vezo, Campaña or De Frutos, who did not even travel to Alcoi, and Cárdenas will once again defend the Levante goal.

Miramón has many possibilities to replace the sanctioned Son on the right side of the defense, Pepelu would enter the team for Malsa and, except for surprise, Roger and Morales will be, once again, the most offensive players on the team.

For its part, Valencia faces this match after four victories in a row, two in the Copa del Rey and two in the League, which have changed his mood, instilled confidence and that have allowed him to climb positions in the league table until settling in the fighting zone for the Europa League.

Of course, this period of optimism has been punctuated by the appearance of several cases of covid-19 in the workforce, with the uncertainty that this causes and even more so before the stoppage for the Christmas holidays.

The cases with the most incidence in the team are those of coach José Bordalás and central Omar Alderete, who were no longer in the match against Elche last Saturday, nor in the Cup match at the Arenteiro field and who, in principle, were not either will be in this meeting.

Safe casualties, in any case, They are those of the central Gabriel Paulista and that of the wings Toni Lato and Dimitri Foulquier, the three suffering from muscular injuries, in addition to those of Daniel Wass and Maxi Gómez by sanction.

The great novelty in the squad list could be the right-handed winger Thierry Correia, who after several months out of the team due to muscle problems, after an unsuccessful return to competition and a change in treatment, could return, although it seems difficult for him to return directly to an eleven that presents its main doubts in the back and in the system that it will use.

Considering the good performance that Cristiano Piccini has given in this complicated situation, It seems clear that Bordalás, without Foulquier or Wass and with Correia Without rhythm, he will bet on him again as a starter on the right flank of the defense, after the Italian has left behind two and a half years of injuries and scored the winning goal on the last day against Elche.

The other big question is who will accompany Mouctar Diakhaby in the center of defense. In recent games, Hugo Guillamón has returned with solvency to that position but it is not ruled out that he uses the youth squad César Tárrega to keep the former in the defensive midfielder position.

The choice of the classic 1-4-4-2 or the 1-4-5-1 with which the team regained defensive strength a few weeks ago will determine the names that make up the starting team in its offensive part.

Probable lineups

I raised: Cárdenas, Miramón, Vezo, Duarte, Clerc, Bardhi, Pepelu, Campaña, De Frutos, Morales and Roger.

Valencia: Cillessen; Piccini, Diakhaby, Tárrega, Gayà; Costa, Soler, Guillamón, Koba Leïn, Duro; and Guedes.