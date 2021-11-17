The government of USA on Tuesday prohibited members of the Nicaraguan government from entering the country “headed by the president Daniel Ortega and your spouse and vice president Rosario Murillo“, considering that their actions “undermine or damage democratic institutionsthey are preventing the return to democracy “in the Central American country.

The provision is contained in a statement signed by the president Joe biden, in which he lashed out “the Ortega government’s repression against opposition leaders, civil society leaders and journalists” prior to the presidential and legislative elections of November 7.

“The repressive and abusive acts of the government of Ortega and those who support it oblige the United States to act, “Biden said in the document, after indicating that he takes these measures in view of” the importance for the United States of promoting democratic processes and institutions in Nicaragua “and “given the suppression of human rights and democracy” in that nation.

Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo (.)

Among the Nicaraguans who will not be able to enter the United States, as immigrants or non-immigrants, are all members of the Nicaraguan government, including elected officials, mayors, vice mayors, and political secretaries (of the Sandinista party) who participated in “serious human rights abuses or violations,” as well as officials from the security services, the military, members of the National Police, of vigilante and paramilitary groups, and of the penitentiary system.

Nor may high-level officials of the Power of attorney, of the Public ministry and from Ministry of the Interior; the members of the ministries, regulatory agencies and parastatal companies and the professors of higher public education, among others. The measure also affects the spouses, sons and daughters of the persons described, as indicated.

For his part, the Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, in his testimony before Congress on Tuesday, advocated withdrawing external financing to the Ortega government, within the framework of the RENACER law signed by Biden last week.

“As part of the RENACER law, we should look for ways to prevent Nicaragua from obtaining resources from international financial institutions, funds that would inevitably go to its corrupt government,” Nichols said.

Nicaraguan exiles hold a sit-in as a protest in rejection of the result of the elections that gave Daniel Ortega victorious (.)

The RENAISSANCE Law allows to impose sanctions on the Ortega government, to restrict lending from multilateral banks and “attack regime corruption.”

Shortly before, from Managua, the Parliament dominated by the ruling Sandinista Front He urged Ortega to denounce (declare invalid) the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS), which would initiate a process to withdraw the country from the hemispheric body.

In a statement approved in plenary by a large majority of 83 votes, the unicameral Congress asked Ortega “to denounce the OAS Charter, following the mechanism stipulated in Article 143 of the instrument “.

The Nicaraguan deputies thus reacted to a resolution approved by the OAS last week, in which 25 countries did not know the results of the last elections. Parliament called the resolution “disrespectful, illegitimate and completely ignorant of the principles” under which the OAS was established, including “the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of other states.”

“We are happy, celebrating this declaration that ratifies our sovereignty,” Murillo said minutes later on state television. He added that Parliament’s text “urges to denounce the OAS Charter and to renounce, consequently, the permanence in an organization that does not respect even its own founding instruments and only serves the interests of the North American empire.”

