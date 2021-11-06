PABLO PARDO

Correspondent

Washington

Updated on Saturday, 6 November 2021 – 19:15

Biden saves in extremis the approval in Congress of his ambitious infrastructure plan with the support of 13 Republicans

US President Joe BIden.ROBERTO SCHMIDTAFP

Joe biden It has scored its second major triumph in the United States Congress, with the approval ‘in extremis’ of the largest infrastructure plan in 65 years. In total, that country will allocate $ 555 billion (480,000 million euros) between now and 2030, in roads, railways, electrical networks, broadband access, and drinking water.

Since the Republican president in 1956 Dwight D. Eisenhower launched the Interstate Highways Program, which for the first time connected the entire country with roads worthy of the name, the US had not seen a similar program of exclusively civil spending, no tax cuts, direct transfers to families, or investments in space. When this plan is added to other projects that were already decided, the total investment in infrastructure in the US amounts to 1.1 trillion dollars (952,000 million euros) in the next decade, that is, a figure equivalent to approximately two thirds of Spain’s GDP (but less than half of what Microsoft or Apple are worth).

The program also has something unusual in the United States: support from the Republican opposition. In fact, without the vote in favor of thirteen Republicans, the plan would not have gone ahead. This is due to the fact that six left-wing Democrats voted against it because they considered the plan insufficient and, above all, because, they claim, it caused an increase in emissions of gases that cause the ‘greenhouse effect’. Those six Democrats are the so-called ‘Squad’ – an expression that is applied to refer to a group of friends -, who tend to identify themselves as “socialists” and among which are some of the ‘stars’ of the left of the Democratic Party, What Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib. The law had already been approved in July in the Senate, with the vote in favor of the 50 Democratic members of that chamber and 17 Republicans. Now it goes directly to Joe Biden, for him to sign it.

The law may sound huge. But € 480 billion is relatively small for an economy with € 18.1 trillion of GDP. Above all, when that country barely pays attention to its infrastructures, as anyone who has traveled through the US knows and has seen power lines full of ‘junctions’ like those that were discontinued in Spain in the 1970s, or trains that recall the venerable ‘Electrotrenes’ of Renfe of the eighties and that in the tunnels they have to reduce their speed to 40 kilometers per hour (and that in the only operational railway corridor, which is the one that connects the cities of Washington, New York, and Boston, which means a route of barely 1,000 kilometers in a country that is eighteen times the size of Spain).

Finally, there is the problem of putting the plan into practice, in a country with a multiplicity of federal agencies that distribute responsibilities in a poorly defined way, and that also have to coordinate with the 50 states – and, sometimes, with the counties that make up the states – to get any project going forward.

The project will be financed as follows:

Sale of the electromagnetic spectrum for the licensing of 5G telephones; Unemployment insurance funds that have not been spent because the impact of Covid-19 has been less than expected; Postponement of the delivery of a new payment system for pharmacies by medically subsidized;Tightening of taxation of transactions in cryptocurrencies.

Even so, the infrastructure plan will cost, according to the Congressional Budget Office, $ 256 billion (€ 222 billion) in ten years. That will be less than 0.1% of US GDP in 2030.

Among the main items of the law are:

110,000 million dollars (95,200 million euros) for the reconstruction of infrastructure of road; 46,000 million dollars (39,800 million euros) to railway, including 21.8 billion to the Washington-New York-Boston corridor) 25 billion dollars (21.6 billion euros) to infrastructure airport17,000 million dollars (14,700 million euros) to ports; 55,000 million dollars (46,700 million euros) to improve the supply of drinking water, a serious problem in many areas of the US, including the nation’s capital, Washington; $ 65 billion (€ 56 billion) for the expansion of US telecommunications. broadband65,000 million dollars (56,000 million euros) for the renewal of the electrical network, with priority to generation through renewable.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more