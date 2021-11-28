

South Africa has had a rapid detection and prevention process due to the arrival of the new strain.

Photo: Phill Magakoe / . / .

The United States Government thanked this Saturday for the communicative transparency of the South African authorities in relation to the new variant of COVID-19 omicron and set them as an example for the rest of the world.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, to whom he conveyed his “appreciation” for the cooperation in public health between the two countriesthe State Department reported in a statement.

Blinken also praised “the rapid identification” of the new variant by South African scientists.

I spoke with South African Foreign Minister Pandor @DIRCO_ZA to express our deep appreciation for the professionalism and transparency of the South African government and South Africa’s scientists in our shared fight against COVID-19. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 27, 2021

The detection of this new variant in southern Africa worries the scientific community because it presents an amalgam of more than 30 mutations that, although some had already been observed in other variants, such as beta, this is the first time they have been seen together .

Fears of this new strain have led several countries around the world, including in the EU, to shut down air traffic from southern African countries, especially South Africa and Botswana.

The United States, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, Canada, Austria and Israel are some of the countries that have temporarily suspended travel or announced that they will impose restrictions.

Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, the US government’s chief adviser, said on Saturday that the new variant may have already reached the United States, but that it has not yet been identified.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s here and we haven’t detected it yet. When you have a virus that is transmitted so easily and there are already cases in other countries as a result of travel, it will almost invariably end up reaching everywhere, “Fauci warned in statements to NBC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assured that no cases of the omicron strain have been detected in the country.

You may also like:

• The WHO baptized the new strain of the coronavirus as Ómicron

• Laboratories check if their vaccines need any ‘adjustment’ to the omicron variant

• Dr. Fauci admits that the new omicron variant could have already reached the US without being detected.