The US Executive urged the Cuban Government to allow the protests scheduled for this Monday 15 and avoid violence, because if not, he warned, he would be willing to apply new sanctions.

The Deputy Undersecretary of State of the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Emily Mendrala, assured in a telephone press conference from Washington that the US administration is “actively monitoring” the political situation in Cuba and ready to react.

“We are attentive and again ready to identify and promote the accountability of those who violate human rights if necessary,” Mendrala repeated literally up to three times, who recalled the US sanctions after the July 11 protests, the largest in several decades.

He stressed that the US government urges the island’s Executive to “allow the protests” called for this Monday, despite the fact that the Cuban authorities have not authorized them. “We urge you to allow the Cuban people to demonstrate peacefully and express their demands,” he added.

What’s more, urged the Cuban government “not to use violence” against those who participate in the various acts called to demand a change in the country, unlike what happened in the July 11 protests.

Washington also asked the Cuban government, which it accused of “abuses” and having “political prisoners”, to “respect human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

Mendrala stressed that support for the Cuban people is “one of the main priorities of the administration” of the president Joe biden and the vice president Kamala harris and indicated that the United States “takes concerted measures to advance the cause of the Cuban people.”

He affirmed that Washington has already taken “concrete actions in support of the Cuban people” in recent months, adding that “these efforts” will continue in the future, extending across multiple spheres.

The undersecretary cited, among others, the export of “humanitarian articles” to the island, the improvement of internet access of the Cubans, the facilitation of remittances and the “rendering of accounts” of the Cuban authorities.

Mendrala also took the opportunity to deny accusations of outside interference that he launched against USA this week the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez.

