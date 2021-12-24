

Effects of a snowfall at the beginning of the year in New York.

Zones of New York City woke up this Friday, Christmas Eve, with a little snow; however, experts do not anticipate that the United States this year will actually see a “white Christmas.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), areas further northeast and west of the country could experience greater amount of snow between Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Much of Idaho, Minnesota, Maine, upstate New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia would be the states most likely to witness snowfall. In the Rocky Mountains and the Sierra Nevada the prognosis is higher.

In the northwest, freezing conditions that will include rain will extend into the weekend. Cities like Seattle, in Washington, and Portland, in Oregon, will also see the fall of flakes.

But, the odds of a white Christmas have generally decreased.

Experts attribute the new scenario to climate change

Between 1981 to 1990, approximately, 47% of the country experienced snowfall on Christmas Day, with an average of 3.5 inches, according to data from the University of Arizona cited by Today this Thursday.

But, between 2011 and 2020, the snowfall fell to 38%, with an average depth of 2.7 inches. This would respond to warmer temperatures due to the aforementioned phenomenon, according to Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini.

For his part, Mark Serreze, director of the National Ice and Snow Data Center in Boulder, Colorado, indicated that in 20 and 30 years of climate change, forecasts of a white Christmas in many parts of the United States will be slim.

The change, according to the scientists, is relatively small, so it is not recommended to generalize to the extreme.

The fascination with the idea of ​​snowy Christmas dates back to 1942 when lThe song “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby in the movie “Holiday Inn.

What is a “white Christmas” in meteorological terms

Specialists consider a “white Christmas” when at least an inch of snow is registered on the ground on the morning of December 25. It doesn’t need to be snowing that day for that to happen.

