The spokesperson for the Defense Department from the United States, John kirby, reported that the North American country will send small arms and ammunition to Ukraine; this after the threat of invasion by Russia.

Kirby recalled that the president Joe biden approved aid for Kiev worth 60 million dollars and detailed that the shipments will be available to the Armed Forces of Ukraine this week.

He also pointed out that for now the United States is not preparing to send troops to the eastern flank of the NATO.

John Kirby (.)

“If there are more incursions or a (Russian) invasion into Ukraine, and if our NATO allies request additional capabilities, we will assist them with their defensive needs or requirements,” Kirby said.

In addition, he noted that he is aware of the pending funds that will be allocated to Ukraine in concept of military assistance within the framework of the National Defense Authorization Law soon the Government’s defense expenditures for the next fiscal year.

The United States expects the Ukrainian army to use the weapons sent “responsibly” and to “his own self defense”.

It should be noted that the president Joe biden, ruled out on Wednesday that the United States will send troops to Ukraine if Russia invades it, although he warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that there will be economic consequences “never seen”, during the virtual meeting of two hours that they had on Tuesday.

Shutterstock

Biden argued that dispatching US troops to defend Ukraine from an eventual Russian attack “is not among the considerations” of his administration, because that country is not part of NATO.

“The idea that the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine is not among the considerations at this time,” stressed Biden.

“We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies under article five. It is a sacred obligation. And that obligation does not extend to … Ukraine,” he argued. “But that would depend on what the rest of the NATO countries were willing to do as well,” he said.

Ukrainian soldier (AP)

Ukraine has been fighting Russian separatists in the eastern regions of Lugansk and Donetsk since 2014, shortly after Moscow took Crimea.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse the Kremlin to support the separatists with military, financial and political cover, which is denied by Moscow. The conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

The United States expects the Ukrainian military to use it “responsibly” and for “its own self-defense.”

