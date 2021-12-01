

TPS advocates suggest to immigrants with that benefit to seek advice for online applications.

Groups that advocate for immigrants applauded this Tuesday the new tool so that foreigners benefited by Temporary Protected Status (TPS) renew their work permits online, although they warned that the beneficiaries need advice to complete the forms.

The Immigration and Citizenship Service (USCIS) reported this Monday that first-time TPS applicants and beneficiaries who are renewing immigration protection can complete the process online.

The agency enabled on its myUSCIS.gov page a way for the first applicants as well as those who are renewing the protection to complete the process by sending forms I-821 and I-765, with which the TPS and work permit are processed. , respectively.

It’s a statement, USCIS said that they offer this service online for all requestingTPS “allows us to continue making the process of applying for immigration benefits more efficient, safe and convenient for more applicants.”

“It is an advance that these renewals can now be submitted online. However, we are encouraging the ‘Tepesian’ community (TPS beneficiaries) to seek advice to complete the information, ”Teresa Tejada, director of the Los Angeles Association of Salvadorans (ASOSAL), told ..

The activist also warned that some immigrants benefited by this immigration benefit “are not familiar with submitting forms online.”

Tejada noted that USCIS followede accepting paper forms. He added that immigrants can make use of the online tools established by USCIS to track the status of their application throughout the adjudication or renewal process, even if they did not submit the form online.

Immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Burma (Myanmar) are among those favored by TPS.

Salvadorans are the largest group with the benefit with about 200,000 protected until December 31, 2022.