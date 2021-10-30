10/31/2021 at 00:00 CEST

Serie A is fantastic. The historic teams – see Milan and Inter – have clearly recovered, and Juve’s dominance finally collapsed last season. As if that were not enough, new elements such as Mourinho have arrived in Rome. It is a Rome that seeks to take a step forward that will catapult it to the top of Calcio. Complicated, but for this the Portuguese arrived. Years ago his reliability as a technician was unquestionable and immediate. Now its impact is more media than real. It has been seen in the first months of competition. And we will have to see him in a demanding duel against Milan, which for the second year in a row is very high in the table (the final result tie is paid 3 to 1).

The Mou in Rome is following the same pattern as his last adventures: United, Chelsea, Real Madrid … His landing causes a tremendous earthquake, millionaire signings arrive, the team gets on with it right away and the fans dream of titles. But the souffle is going down. Sometimes there are skids as big as the one received in Norway in the Conference League against Bodo Glimt (6-1). Such blush was directed very quickly by Mou towards several of his players, the contemptuously called substitutes (Mayoral, Villar, Diawara …), who were left out of the call in the following matches. Internal locker room guerrillas, something very Mou. Does it ring a bell? (gives an assist Pellegirni is paid 5 to 1).

Milan went through that kind of permanent convulsion during the last decade. Until Pioli arrived. With him the waters have returned to their course, the team lives calm, there is not a word higher than the other or a permanent controversy, and that Ibrahimovic is in the squad. Almost as a consequence of this, the good players of the team, that there are, have begun to perform at a very high level. They reached the Champions League last year and in this they are fighting with Napoli at the top of the table in a brilliant start. It may not give them to win the Scudetto, or yes, but what does seem clear is that the Pioli method in the long run is much more beneficial than the Mou method (less than 2.5 goals are paid 2.1 to 1).