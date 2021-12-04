12/03/2021 at 18:06 CET

The Spanish athletes who will participate on Sunday in the 41st Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon they have shown optimistic ahead of a test in which it is expected to see great personal marks again and even see a Spain record. This was transmitted at the press conference to present the national elite that took place this morning at the Hemisfèric of the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències.

“I am so happy to be here. I hope that on Sunday the conditions accompany and we will go for the best personal best and if a record in Spain falls, the better& rdquor ;, has stated Hamid ben daoud, who said that “the preparation for this marathon has been much better than for previous marathons. I have done the track to get the spark and I hope everything goes well.” The national record has been held since last year’s Elite Edition by Ayad Lamdassem with 2:06:35.

Jose Antonio Redolat, selector of the national elite of the event, has been more cautious and indicates that the objective is “continue to improve and that in the national ranking Valencia is the city that appears in the tables. In boys we want to go down from 2h10 and in girls, from 2h30 “.

“We are lucky that these great athletes want to come to Valencia to run to beat their personal records, break records & mldr; We try to open the door to all Spanish athletes, it is a bet of this race and we do everything possible to achieve their goals & rdquor ;, assured the Valencian.

Too Red Yago has been happy to return to the city of running: “He came on the AVE with a little smile remembering everything from last year in the Elite Edition“.” I think that on Sunday there may be a mark around 2:08. We have put a little more volume, more rhythm … Many things can happen and be below my personal mark, “said the athlete.

For Elena Loyo, “Things are being done very well in Valencia and I hope that other cities know how to copy what is being done here. It is a very good way to transmit values ​​and to bring together people from all over the world. “” We are already psyched up for this Sunday. I have had very good training sessions that make me dream about things. Last year I came with nerves and it was luxurious. Hopefully it turns out just as well. I would like to surpass my own mark. Under the conditions, I hope to do my best. “

For his part Paco Borao, president of the SD Correcaminos, has recommended that all athletes go out and “improve their own personal record & rdquor; and has once again insisted on the importance of the popular return because “all this was born with the popular ones, we were the Popular Marathon of Valencia. The objective of Correcaminos is to maintain that popular character and count on the elite, which also favors the popular. “