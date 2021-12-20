12/20/2021 at 16:03 CET

LM

After the meeting of the Interdepartmental commission, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, has confirmed that the establishments where the certificate will be required will be expanded covid due to the increase in infections in recent weeks.

The Generalitat Valenciana is going to request the endorsement of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) to be able to implement this measure as soon as possible. Once the covid passport comes into force, it will be mandatory to access all hotels, gyms, cinemas and theaters or sports centers, as well as any public access facility where you can eat or drink.

The objective of the Generalitat is to limit the possibility of infections. So far the covid certificate It was only requested in restaurants, bars and leisure establishments with a capacity of more than 50 people, residences, hospitals and music festivals with a capacity of more than 500 people.

President Puig has recognized that “This Christmas cannot be as we would like” and that “we have to be absolutely prudent.” To this he added that “infections occur in closed spaces” and that, therefore, action must be taken accordingly.

Puig has stressed that in a month the infections in the Valencian Community have tripled, as well as the admissions to hospitals and ICUs. However, also has stressed that the Valencian Community is on alert, but that the hospitalization figures are far from those registered in the worst hour of the pandemic. In this sense, it insists on the success of vaccination. “93% of Valencians are vaccinated. It is the differential factor that differentiates this moment from the worst moments of the pandemic registered a year ago.”

Where will the covid passport be required

Sand will require the COVID certificate in all bars and restaurants (including places with a capacity of less than 50 people), in public places where people eat or drink, such as cinemas, and also in sports facilities, gyms and centers for the elderly. These measures will come into force at the time they are published in the DOGV and the approval of the TSJCV is obtained.

This decision seeks to stop the increase in infections with the requirement of the certificate in all places where the use of the mask cannot be guaranteed since, according to the president, “it is an element to guarantee safety and it has been shown to be fundamental instrument in the fight against this pandemic “.

This measure comes 48 hours before the online meeting with the rest of the regional presidents and with the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to agree on a series of precautions in order to stop the advance of the coronavirus.