12/18/2021 at 18:17 CET

EP

The Valencian Community is, one more year, the fourth autonomy, behind Madrid, Andalusia and Catalonia, in consignment of the National Lottery for the extraordinary Christmas draw in 2021, which is held next Wednesday in Madrid, like every December 22, according to the consignment data of State Lotteries and Betting.

In total, for this draw they have been consigned for the Valencian Community 1,897,319 banknotes (each ticket is divided into ten tenths) of lottery, valued at 379,463,800 euros, compared to 1,543,708.2 tickets sold in 2020 with a total value of 308,741,640 euros.

By provinces, in this autonomy that of Valencia is the one with the largest consignment has for this December 22, 200,969,800 euros and 1,004,849 tickets; followed by Alicante, with 135,749,600 euros and 678,748 banknotes, and Castellón, with 42,744,400 euros and 213,722 banknotes.

In Madrid, Andalusia and Catalonia, the three autonomies that are ahead of the Valencian in lottery consignment for the Extraordinary Christmas Draw of 2021, 2,640,504 tickets with a total value of 528,100,800 euros have been put on sale; 2,242,236 banknotes valued at 448,447,200 euros, and 2,064,357 banknotes for an amount of 412,871,400 euros, respectively, according to the same data. Behind the Valencian Community are in this case the communities of Castilla-León, Galicia and the Basque Country.

For the whole of Spain, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado has consigned for El Gordo de Navidad this year 15,800,497 tickets valued at 3,160,099,400 euros, compared to the 12,912,932.7 tickets sold for the 2020 draw, with a value of 2,582,586,540 euros.

Spending per bettor

This year, for the draw on December 22, the citizens of the Community play per inhabitant an average of 75.03 euros (77.54 euros for Valencians; 72.21 for Alicante and 72.99 for Castellón), according to consignment data. In this way, the citizens of the three Valencian provinces are located, in the whole of the country and as happened in 2020, in eighth place in Christmas lottery spending per inhabitant.

Ahead of the inhabitants of the Community are those of Castilla León, which are in first place with regard to spending per citizen in the Christmas lottery this year, with 104.24 euros. After them, there are the Asturians, who play for this Christmas draw 96.82 euros per inhabitant; the Rioja, with 96.77 euros; the Aragonese, with 91.92 euros; those of Cantabria, with 85.66 euros; those of the Basque Country, with 77.93 euros, and those of Madrid, with 77.89 euros. The citizens of the Valencian Community played an average of 61.70 euros in 2020.

Behind the people of Castellón, Valencians and Alicante, the inhabitants of Castilla La Mancha, who spend 73.21 euros, and those of Galicia, with 67.76 euros, are in lottery spending for El Gordo in 2021. The national average of spending on lottery for December 22 this year is 66.60 euros per citizen, according to State Lotteries and Betting.

Since 1812

The extraordinary Christmas lottery draw, which is held every December 22 in Madrid, is considered to be “the most important and popular of all the draws” of the Spanish lottery, according to the aforementioned body. This raffle has its origins in the one held on December 18, 1812, “more for the enthusiasm, popular feeling and proximity” to Christmas “than for the name itself.”

The ‘Christmas Giveaway’ designation appeared for the first time in 1892. Christmas is celebrated by the traditional lottery system, with a drum for numbers and another for prizes, and lasts approximately four hours.

This giveaway consists of 172 series, each of which has 100,000 banknotes, with a price each of 200 euros and divided into tenths of 20 euros. The price of each complete issue is 34,400 euros. The total issuance for 2021 is 3,440,000,000 euros.

The amount that is destined to prizes (70 percent of the emission) reaches the 2,408,000,000 euros. Each series distributes 14,000,000 euros in prizes. Altogether, 26,322,880 prizes are distributed. The 100,000 numbers of the raffle tickets enter the hype.