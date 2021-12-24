Updated on Friday, December 24, 2021 – 01:32

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz speaks in Congress.Javier LiznEFE

In times of turmoil, confrontation and change, the value of consensus as an element of cohesion and progress increases exponentially.

The agreement reached at the Social Dialogue Table between the social partners is excellent news for everyone because it is born from negotiation and from the pact, you are the identity of a mature interlocution. It will certainly not be the text that everyone wanted, given the modulation of the proposals that have been formulated throughout this process, but it is the only one possible taking into account the existing time constraints and the initial positions of those who have negotiated.

There are several pending issues in our labor market but, without a doubt, the gap between permanent and temporary workers constitutes a space in which it was necessary to act. Not only because of where it statistically places us in comparison with other EU countries but also because of the impact of this gap on our economy and, by extension, on our society.

To this end, the text agreed upon by the social partners reorders and updates the temporary hiring by updating some of the fixed-term contracts, specifically the production circumstances and the interim contract, and the elimination of others, such as the traditional contract of work or services that when the new standard is published will have disappeared from our labor framework.

The measures to combat the endemic excess of temporary employment in our labor market are complemented by two additional proposals. On the one hand, the reduction of the periods of chaining of temporary contracts that happens to be eighteen months in a period of twenty-four months. On the other, the reinforcement of the figure of the fixed-discontinuous contract as an element that allows to give stability to those workers who provide services in activities that are not suited to the causes of temporary hiring.

Another of the pillars of the agreement reached is the reinforcement of the role of collective bargaining as an element of maintenance and guarantee of rights. In addition to the reestablishment of ultra-activity of the agreements at the end of their validity, the agreed text establishes the preponderance of the sector agreement over that of the company in matters as relevant as salary. Additionally, as of the entry into force of the new standard, the contractors and subcontractors will be subject to the agreement of the sector of the specific activity that they develop with their client and not that of the contractor company itself.

Furthermore, by picking up job preservation mechanisms that were successfully implemented during the pandemic, internal flexibility mechanisms are now being reinforced. To this end, the COVID ERTES are incorporated with a structural nature into the labor regulation and the regulation of force majeure ERTES is updated. Likewise, the so-called RED Mechanism is created to manage the needs of employment regulation in an adverse economic situation or in sectors with requalification and transition needs of certain sectors.

Ultimately, this agreement is a sign of responsibility of the social partners that should help the labor market to adapt to current challenges and also to those challenges posed by the future of work.

David daz He is a partner of the firm Baker McKenzie

