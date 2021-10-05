10/05/2021 at 10:18 PM CEST

The former collegiate of LaLiga Santander Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez, who currently performs video arbitration tasks, has highlighted the importance of technology “which, in addition to providing justice, also helps collegiate members to sleep better.”

The former Ponferradino referee participated this Tuesday in a talk entitled “The player without number” within the “Centennial Encounters” of SD Ponferradina, together with LaLiga Iberdrola referee, Raquel Suárez.

González González, who withdrew from arbitration in July 2020 directing the Sevilla-Valencia match after 221 matches in the highest category, acknowledged that during the cap that he lived with the VAR “Far from feeling greater pressure, if they called you to review a play it was a liberation, because they were going to clean your house preventing a serious mistake from being made”.

“From his point of view the application of the new technologies allow the collegiate members to have a second chance and that is something fantastic “, he stressed.

Both representatives of the arbitration establishment recalled in the assembly hall of the Fábrica de la Luz in the National Energy Museum of Ponferrada, their beginnings in the world of football and their connection with the team of their land, recounting anecdotes lived in the different fields.

Raquel González rose to the top flight of Spanish women’s football on September 7, directing the match between Deportivo Alavés and Real Betis.

The first act on the occasion of the celebration of the centenary of Deportiva that will be held in June 2022 was attended by the general director of sports of the Junta de Castilla y León, María Perrino, along with representatives of the entity, its president, José Fernández Nieto , the coach, Jon Pérez Bolo, and several of the players on the squad.