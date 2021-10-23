10/23/2021 at 8:02 AM CEST

. / Houston

Venezuelan rookie starter Luis García showed the class and control of an entire veteran and Cuban designated hitter Yordan Álvarez put an offense on fire so that The Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-0 this Friday in the sixth game of the American League Championship Series they won 4-2 to the best of seven. The Astros advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in their history and the second time in three seasons. They won the championship in 2017, a crown tainted by the team’s signal theft scandal, before losing to the Washington Nationals in seven games in 2019.

Under the direction of veteran manager Dusty Baker, 72, the Astros will open the World Series on Tuesday night, either at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers or at home against the Atlanta Braves. The Braves lead 3-2 in the NL Championship Series ahead of Game 6 tomorrow, Saturday night.

Garcia (1-1) threw a hitless ball in the sixth inning, leaving with a standing ovation with two outs after a triple by Puerto Rican outfielder Kiké Hernández. The performance of García, just 24 years old, was impressive and more after the poor performance he had had in the second game, when he gave up a grand slam in the first inning before leaving without ‘outs’ in the second due to a discomfort in the right knee. His return to the mound was impressive, with a unique poise from the great pitchers that would make the difference in favor of the Astros by giving up just one hit, walked and fanned seven opposing batters after hitting 76 pitches of which 52 were. to the ‘strike’ zone.

Álvarez continued his hot streak, a year after having to watch the actions at home while undergoing surgery on both knees and the Astros were one game away from reaching the World Series in the duel against the Rays, who were the ones who al In the end they contested them and lost to the Dodgers. The Cuban designated hitter had four hits, including a triple and two doubles after also leading a victory in Game 5 with three hits and three RBIs. For his part, Puerto Rican wide receiver Martín Maldonado made the defensive play of the game with a double play and pitches to end the seventh inning with Houston leading 2-0.

It will be Baker’s second trip to the Fall Classic as a manager and the first since he led the Giants to the National League pennant in 2002. As a player, Baker made three trips with the Dodgers and won it all in 1981.

Boston’s best shot to score came in the seventh. They had runners at first and third with one out off a single by Mexican-American outfielder Alex Verdugo. But reliever Kendall Graveman struck out pinch-hitter Travis Shaw and Maldonado made a perfect shot to Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa, who covered second, to beat Verdugo there and finish the inning. Maldonado thumped his chest in glee and Graveman and Correa pumped their fists in celebration at the roars of 42,718 spectators who gave all their support to the home team of the Astros.

Outfielder Kyle Tucker started it off with a three-run home run with two outs in the eighth. Television cameras lit up the Houston Hall of Fame duo of Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, who rose together and cheered as Tucker ran the bases. Closer Ryan Pressly was in charge of working the ninth inning to get the last three outs of the game. The Red Sox, who looked so formidable at the plate at the start of the season, were limited to two hits this Friday in what was their last playoff game in 2021. Third baseman Alex Bregman singled with two outs on the plate. first before Alvarez’s double put the Astros up 1-0. Hernández was in a position to catch, but it slipped from his arm under the glove and fell so that the unstoppable hit of the Cuban slugger was given as good.

Back-to-back wins by Boston and its attackers made it look like the Red Sox were in full control of the series after Game 3, but as Alvarez’s long flight demonstrated, they didn’t have firm control over things. The Astros, buoyed by their young pitchers and rediscovered on offense, won the next two games 18-3 to return home to a World Series victory. Then his 24-year-old rising stars Garcia and Álvarez did the rest.

Houston had a chance to increase the lead in the fourth when Bregman singled and another double by Alvarez left him on third with no outs, but they were left empty after starter Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) came out of trouble. However, in the end it cost Boston defeat and elimination.