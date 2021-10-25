Finance for Non-Financial

Updated on Monday, October 25, 2021 – 01:46

Already part of the urban landscape, cashiers today add interesting innovations to their traditional virtues.

Illustration: Gabriel Sanz

After the original emotion of seeing a machine spitting money at us, the ATM has crystallized in the urban landscape as one more neighbor. But it still has an important specific weight that we should not take for granted, so a review of everything it can provide us, including innovations that it does not stop developing and some useful tricks, does not hurt.

“It has been operating in Spain for more than 50 years”, he recalls Vicente Pantoja Camacho, Chief Digital Officer of Cash Solutions de Santander Spain. “People feel comfortable and confident. It’s easy for them.” Furthermore, the Stakhanovistic capability of the machine does not suppress the human element. “It is an important complement to the service in the offices, very focused on personal attention and financial advice,” Pantoja clarifies. Of course, when necessary, our office colleagues help users who have difficulties with an operation. And in the days of the almighty internet, it is also “a complement to everything a client can do with the app”.

In fact, tellers have shown remarkable adaptability. “Card and mobile payments have grown a lot, and they will continue to do so, as well as direct payments such as Bizum, which has impacted the ATMs. Customers go less and withdraw a greater amount in each operation, but very few have stopped withdrawing cash from them. Our app has become the main channel for customer relations, but the ATM continues to play a very important role. “Proof of this is its omnipresence: in Spain there are more than 48,000, with an important geographic distribution and capillarity.” For example, Santander customers can have more than 6,400 ATMs, including those belonging to the financial institution and those of Euro Automatic Cash, in which they can withdraw and deposit money for free “.

Pantoja highlights some functionalities that may go unnoticed, especially those anchored to a more traditional experience. This is the case of the union of the cashier with the app. Thus, ATMs “can be used with the mobile with a card enrolled in it and with contactless”, and even to “withdraw money without a card with a QR code generated from the app” that can be sent to a third party, very useful to help the typical family member or friend in need.

In addition, the app finds “the closest ATM and validates that it is operational and has money, and even says what type of banknotes it has”. Because the ATMs offer “two alternatives for selecting banknotes, when the selected amount allows it”, avoiding that bad face that they put on us when paying a caa with a 50 euro bill.

The waterfall of possibilities overflows beyond the withdrawal of bills. “In Banco Santander, deposits can be made to any account in which the client has the power of disposal by identifying himself with any card of which he is the holder, and making deposits in any account of a third party,” explains Pantoja, using his entity as an example.

“You can pay receipts and taxes in cash and with any card, both from Santander and from any other entity.” Even “payments of unpaid loan installments” or very specific operations: “A company or a self-employed person can deliver an entry code to their employees so that they can make deposits on behalf of and on behalf of the account holder at any Banco Santander ATM”, and “this code only allows to make deposits in the account in which it is authorized, not payments nor consultation of balances or movements”. Today, at an ATM you can even “reset your signature code for the app and electronic banking.”

The Most Urgent Question An important issue is security. Pantoja offers a series of guidelines: “The most important thing is to manage the custody and use of the PIN with the greatest care, never write it down on the card or keep it next to it, be careful when inserting it in the ATM and cover the keyboard with your hand by marking it if there are people around “.

It also recommends “always using the ATM with contactless or with the card enrolled in the mobile, rather than inserting the card. It is faster, the customer always keeps the card in hand and avoids forgetting the card and risks of jams or damage. that, although very infrequent, on occasion they happen “.

Beyond their functionality, ATMs incorporate such human concerns as accessibility and sustainability. “We give preference to the option of ‘without receipt’, which already represents a saving of relevant paper and prevents the streets from getting dirty,” explains Pantoja. “We are working on reducing electricity consumption with different initiatives, such as equipment with greater energy efficiency or the reduction when they are not operated.” Regarding accessibility, remember that “75% of our ATMs have a voice guidance solution, which greatly facilitates use by visually impaired customers, and also a high contrast mode to facilitate vision, especially when the sun hits the screen “. Overall, he says, “we are also improving our screens and navigation to make it easier for people with cognitive and attention issues to use.”

In this sense, the coronavirus crisis has been a stress test: “We offered from the first moment the option to ‘Get money with code’ to give more speed and not touch the keyboard, and we have reinforced the technical service, maintenance and the cash load for maximum operability, as well as cleaning and disinfection. ” And an extra solidarity: “In the first months of the confinement, our clients were able to use the competitive ATMs, the bank assuming the cost, so that their movements were faster and more comfortable.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more