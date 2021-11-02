Related news

Most of the musicians we idolize started giving concerts where they could best. Some of them, in fact, started their careers on city streets or on the subway, playing and singing in exchange for the coins that passersby threw into their guitar case. The artists who are putting a soundtrack to our steps follow one another on the sidewalks and, sometimes, they star in moments as magical as the one that concerns us today.

It happened this past week on Madrid’s Gran Vía, where he was playing his guitar Luis Salido, a young man from Cordoba who has been living in Madrid for a couple of months to study and try to boost his musical career. What he did not imagine when he began strumming his guitar on Thursday is that one of his idols would pass him by at the right time and with enough courage to end up singing a duet with him.

But it happened that Fito Cabrales was passing by and wanted to sing with him Sailor soldier before continuing on his way, getting the attention of the public who was lucky enough to see him live and, later, that of thousands of people who are watching the video of the moment through social networks. The Basque singer, who began his career with Platero y tú and continued with Los Fitipaldis, finished off his generous gesture by prostrating himself before the young musician:

Luis Salido, for his part, has told his impressions to the digital newspaper of his town, Montilla, reporting that Fito crossed paths with him when he was on his way to record the program La Resistencia, “but he did not hesitate to stop to listen to me, talk a little and sing a duet”. As Montilla Digital reports, the young man arrived in the capital in September to combine his university studies with musical performances and the recording of his first album.

“For me it has been a luxury because he is one of the singers who have accompanied me during my life,” Salido has confessed, also valuing that his followers on social networks have multiplied and that Fito approached after the program again to talk “about how the sector is and how difficult it can be to break through.” From the unexpected meeting, the most special thing for the Cordoba man has been to ask him for the spike and to kneel in recognition: “Nobody expects an artist of his stature to do that.”

