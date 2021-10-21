10/21/2021 at 12:20 PM CEST

Only 6 points separate the leader Max Verstappen (262.5) from Lewis hamilton (256.5) when the tightest World Cup in recent times faces its final stretch, starting this weekend in Austin. There are six major prizes left and after a season marked by shocks and intensity on the track, anything is possible between now and the end of the year, when the longest championship in history (22 races) will drop the curtain in Abu Dhabi (10 -12 December).

If we take the first 16 tests as a reference, there is no doubt that we are facing one of the best pulses in Formula 1, at the height of those that once starred Senna and Prost, Lauda and Hunt, Alonso and Schumacher or Alonso and Vettel. Duels that were decided in the last race and in which its protagonists fought with a ‘knife’ for each point, as they do this year Verstappen and Hamilton.

A relief for fans after a long spell of dominance by Mercedes and Hamilton, in which the Briton has managed to increase his record to seven titles.

The last championship that was defined in the last race was in 2016, when Nico Rosberg managed to unseat his partner Hamilton by 5 points. Both took that confrontation beyond the track and the relationship ended very deteriorated. To the point that days after being proclaimed champion Rosberg announced his retirement upon receiving his trophy at the FIA ​​Gala.

To find the tightest season finale in history, you have to go back to 1984. Niki Lauda beat his teammate Alain Prost by only 0.5 points. The two McLaren drivers arrived at the last round separated by three and a half points, so the Austrian was enough to be second at the Estoril circuit. And so it happened: Prost, first; Lauda, ​​second, with which Lauda conquered his third and last world title. It should be remembered that that year the Monaco Grand Prix was suspended due to rain and only half the score was awarded.

Five years later, in 1989 F1 attended the most controversial World Cup of all time. The two best drivers Prost and Senna, colleagues in the best team, McLaren, reached the penultimate race, in Suzuka, being the only ones with a chance of winning the World Championship, although with a 16-point advantage for the Frenchman. With seven laps remaining, both cars were ‘hooked’. Prost had to leave and Senna continued after changing the nose, starring in an epic climb to victory, until he was disqualified for skipping a chicane when he returned to the track after the touch with Prost. The ‘teacher’ was finally the champion.

A year later, with Prost already at Ferrari, history repeated itself, also in Japan. Senna and Prost collided right after the start of the race. But this time the mutual abandonment benefited Senna, who won her third and final title.

Many years before that, in 1976, Niki Lauda and James Hunt kept up a close fight and reached the end of the season in Japan separated by only 3 points. Lauda had to retire and Hunt ended up being crowned champion by one point over his Austrian rival.

The first season of Formula 1, in 1950, also had a high dose of emotion. The Argentinian Juan Manuel Fangio arrived at Monza 5 points ahead of his colleagues at Alfa Romeo, Giuseppe Farina and Luigi Fagioli. Three drivers from the same team fighting for the title in the last race. Fangio was the clear favorite and also took pole, but a breakdown knocked him out and Farina claimed the first F1 title.

Fernando Alonso starred in two ‘high tension’ finals. The first in 2006, with none other than Michael Schumacher. The Asturian won his second championship with Renault scoring 134 points and leaving the ‘Kaiser’ at 13 points in a vibrant denouement. In 2010, after his signing for Ferrari, Alonso had to give his arm to twist before Vettel and Red Bull. After a last battle at the Yas Marina circuit in which sparks flew, the German became the youngest champion in history with 256 points, only four more than Ferdinand.