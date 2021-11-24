

After the death of the six people, Brooks could receive life in prison, as dictated by Wisconsin law.

WASHINGTON – The death toll from Sunday’s run over a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has risen to six. and 62 injured, authorities announced Tuesday.

The death toll has risen after the death on Monday of a child who had suffered injuries.

This was reported by Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper during the first appearance of the suspect in the event, Darrell Brooks, who appeared before a court in that suburb of Milwaukee.

Brooks was detained by police on Sunday shortly after ramming a red SUV into the crowd gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha.

The police ruled out on Monday that it was an attack, but the motivations of the event are not yet clear. The authorities only detailed that the detainee had been involved before the accident in a “domestic altercation” from which he fled.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged Brooks with five counts of intentional homicide in the first degree, and announced that it will soon add one more, after the death of the minor; this type of crime is punishable in Wisconsin with life imprisonment.

At some point in the session, Brooks burst into tears when prosecutors described the events that occurred Sunday.

During the hearing, Deputy Judge Kevin Costello posted a $ 5 million bond, which he described as “extraordinarily high, although it is an extraordinary case.”

It was released Tuesday that Brooks was out on bail after hitting a woman with his car earlier this month.

According to court documents, he was jailed and released after paying $ 1,000 bail, after running over a woman who claimed she was the mother of his son at a gas station on the 2nd.

The Milwaukee County district attorney’s office on Tuesday regretted in a statement that it was granted bail in the case of the woman’s assault and considered it “inappropriate.”

Brooks has been in and out of jail for the past twenty years and has a criminal record in Wisconsin, Nevada, and Georgia.

According to CNN, he appears in Nevada criminal records as a sex offender, where in November 2006 he pleaded guilty to having had sex with a minor below the age of consent established in this state, which is 16 years.

