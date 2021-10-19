The largest online platform for computer video games, Steam. It has updated its internal regulations prohibiting the use of non-fungible tokens (NFT), cryptocurrencies and other technologies based on the Blockchain in its online platform.

This decision was added to a list of regulations called “what you should not post on Steam.” Which also prohibits hate speech, racist or defamatory behavior, non-interactive 360 ​​virtual reality videos, among other regulations.

“I fundamentally believe that NFT and Blockchain video games are the future.” User Space Pirate wrote on Thursday. Source: Twitter

Twitter user Space Pirate is part of the team of developers behind a video game called Age of Rust. Which is based on Blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Hundreds of users on the social network responded to the thread saying that the video game has been removed from the Steam platform catalog.

“While I respect the choice of Steam, I fundamentally believe that NFT and Blockchain video games are the future. That’s why I started this journey with all of you, “said Space Pirate on the social network Twitter.

In recent months, NFT and Blockchain video games have gained exponential popularity. Axie Infinity, one of the reference NFT video games at this time, recently held a fundraising round, raising $ 150 million dollars, thus valuing the company at more than $ 3 billion dollars.

Epic Games Store if it is open to video games with cryptocurrencies

One day after the Steam ban, Epic Games, another popular video game development and sales platform, has confirmed to The Verge that they will be fully open to the market for NFT video games and cryptocurrencies. However, there will be certain limitations yet to be clarified, for developers.

The Verge will be open to video games that support cryptocurrencies or Blockchain-based assets, in its video game store, unlike its competitor Steam. Source: The Verge

«Epic Games Store will welcome video games that use Blockchain technology proving that they comply with the legislation and are properly classified in their age group. Although Epic Games does not use cryptocurrencies in our games, we will welcome innovation in technology and finance. Said Tim Sweeney CEO of Epic Games on Twitter.

Allowing video games that Steam prohibits is another way Epic Games competes with Steam. Likewise, Epic Games has previously shown that it is willing to make big bets, with the aim of positioning its video game store as a reference company worldwide, and this could be another strategy for some users or developers to be on its side. .

Did you like the content? Share it

Related