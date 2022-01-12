.

Chiquis Rivera kept his word after delivering his version of events regarding the conflicts in his family due to the inheritance left by his mother, Jenni Rivera, and did not refer to the issue again, not even to respond to the statements of his uncle Juan .

However, he uploaded a video to his Instagram account where he appears with his mother, moving many, especially Alicia Machado, who showed her solidarity as a mother.

“I share with you this unpublished video that describes how long we have been and continue to be a team. There I began to form the woman I am today. Thank you Mom for teaching me to work, always leading the way and being productive in everything. You were a tough teacher, but I wouldn’t change a thing. Being your assistant and working alongside you was my favorite place. I miss you @jennirivera, ”wrote the 36-year-old singer.

In the video, Chiquis is seen being very young and demonstrating a very professional attitude when exercising her role as her mother’s personal assistant, helping her prepare to perform, answering calls and coordinating with the staff before the appearance of the diva of regional Mexican music.

The publication had an instant reaction from its more than 5 million followers, but Alicia Machado was one of the first to comment and show the wonderful bond that mother and daughter had. “Beautifull! A mother and a daughter. That bond is never broken! ”Wrote the winner of the Telemundo reality show La Casa de los Famosos.

Several Internet users responded to the Venezuelan’s comment. “NEVER breaks! So there is someone who wants to change that! I know that Jenni from where she is, is PROUD OF HER 5 Children “and” Thank you Ali for supporting Chiquis and her brothers, “were some of the comments.

While the shows of support for Chiquis and her 4 brothers exceeded 1,800 comments. “You had the best example and today you are the strong woman you are because you had a great teacher, your mommy”, “You are without a doubt a great reflection of what your mom is !! He taught you how to fuck and you’re doing it right, don’t doubt for a second that you’re doing it right and Janney assure you that your mom is proud of you “, and” Your mommy takes care of you from heaven Chiquis “, were some of the comments.

It should be remembered that Alicia Machado is always sharing photos and videos with her 13-year-old daughter Dinorah Valentina, whom she includes work and pleasure activities on her trips. The former Miss Universe has revealed that she is very grateful to have her daughter, with whom she has a relationship of accomplices.

“Always together, we go for more. Health, love and prosperity! Universal thanks! #motherdaughter #happynewyear #reallove Thank you daughter for being part of me, for being my world, my ground wire, “he wrote in a post made on the occasion of the new year.

