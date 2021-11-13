Exatlon United States / Instagram Octavio tavo González fell in love with his EXATLON fans

Octavio Tavo González won the affection of the followers of EXATLON United States, because despite his serious and sometimes reserved character, he showed that he is a loyal and warrior man.

But in addition to stealing applause for his claw and strength, the 27-year-old Mexican became one of the most desired gentlemen in the Telemundo competition, on account of his handsomeness and muscles.

And this time the native of Monterrey went back to doing his thing on social networks, without any intention.

The American football player posted on his Instagram a video in which he can be seen lifting 103 kilos of weight, and the networks burned, because the innocent video of Tavo ended up becoming an “eye block” for those fans who sigh for the charms of the former EXATLON athlete.

“Strict log press” was the comment with which the Mexican accompanied the video of his skills and strength, in which he can be seen lifting in three times.

The burning comments were immediate, and the followers of Tavo who had their hearts racing, could not hide their feelings.

“That was so sexy”, “That tan is 🤩”, “Wow what a man”, “how handsome”, commented some fans of Octavio González.

There were even the terrified ones that placed their eyes on each part of Tavo’s body and one of them said: “💪🏼 GOD WHEN @manelyk_oficial sees this character dieaaaa in life, because he can only see and not touch !!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ”.

Other fans had reactions expected by Tavo, as they chose to praise the strength of the athlete and even compared them to the Incredible Man, not for their physical appearance but for their power.

“You look like another Incredible Hulk hahaha🔥🔥🙌🙌 💪🏽”, “Hey wei, why don’t you get into pulling trucks or planes or competitions of strong men 💪🏼 that carry concrete balls”, were a couple of comments that jumped to Tavo’s networks in reaction to the video.

“And you make me desperate tavito, you leave a hole … by So much force … you were one of my favorites in exatlon ❤️👍”, “braaaaaavooooo all a champion my Hullk”, and “Always strong, Tavo! Let’s go! 💪🏻💙💙🦁 ”, added others.

His networks are full of other types of videos showing his talent for weightlifting, and also next to his eternal love.

Watch the video of Tavo in shorts carrying weight, and tell us what you think of EXATLON’s galan.

