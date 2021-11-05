If someone has taken over social networks, that is undoubtedly the star Camila Cabello, because she is in one of her best moments on a personal and professional level.

For a few years, the Cuban has been in a relationship with the Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes, and on more than one occasion their followers have fallen in love with their tender images together.

Despite the fact that they already had several years as friends, it was until June 2019, when they surprised everyone with the chemistry that both showed in the official video clip of their song Seorita.

This theme will confirm their relationship, placing them as one of the favorite couples of all Internet users, since they have even compared them with the Latin singers, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner, with whom they have a very good friendship.

But in recent days, the couple has moved their Mexican fans by making it known that they were on a romantic vacation with the Cabello family in the state of Oaxaca, to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

Through social networks, the images of the couple have gone viral on the streets of Oaxaca enjoying Mexican traditions.

They both enjoyed Mexican traditions. Photo: IG / camila_cabello

But a new video has also put the actress in the eyes of all, this when singing a song by another of the greatest Latin singers, nothing more and nothing less than Jenni Rivera.

Camila Cabello is a fan of the Great Lady

The star of the new version of Cinderella has always stated that she is very proud of her Mexican roots, since her father is of that nationality.

Therefore, he knows how to speak Spanish and knows the music of the Aztec country, because on some occasion he fell in love with his followers by sharing that he is a very fan of the program created by Eugenio Derbez, La familia P. Luche, since he posted a short clip interpreting the main theme from the comedy show.

Now, the 24-year-old girl has gone viral through the famous TikTok platform while she performs a song by the Diva of the Band, Jenni Rivera.

Very true to her style, in the short clip Camila Cabello is shown in a fairly simple look, as she can be seen wearing a white blouse and her hair down, while lip syncing, that is, she emulates with her lips that she is singing.

Almost 15 years after her death, the “Great Lady” is still valid in the new generations. Photo: IG / jennirivera

Shawn Mendes’s girlfriend chose a fragment of Jenni Rivera’s song: … This is a verse for your grandmother and those who carry your blood, holding hands, all to their mother …

This phrase is part of the theme of the late singer Mentada de madre ” which he chose to create a hilarious situation, as it was accompanied by the legend: When you make a great joke and your friends do not laugh.

During her time in Mexico, the singer and her partner took a minute to attend to some of their followers, as well as share their love for the country.

I love you, Oaxaca. I love you, Mexico, was the singer’s post accompanied by some images that already exceed one and a half million likes.

The actress has always been proud of her Mexican roots. Photo: IG / camila_cabello

