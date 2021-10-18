In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Lidl’s vintage espresso machine was all the rage and sold out in a matter of days. If you were left with the desire to get it, take the opportunity because it is available again in a new color.

The vintage style never goes out of style and has many followers. At Lidl they know this and from time to time they launch their collection of retro appliances, appliances that, in addition to being functional, are also ideal for decorating the kitchen.

A few weeks ago, the German chain put on sale a new retro-style appliance. We are talking about the vintage espresso machine, which caused a real sensation and sold out in just a few days.

In view of the great success that this product has had, the retro espresso machine is back at Lidl, although this time it is available in a new pale pink color. The price is the same as that of the green model, 64.99 euros.

The espresso machine is the type of machine preferred by coffee lovers, as it preserves all the aroma and properties of coffee. In the market we can find countless models for all budgets, and this one from SilverCrest is good value for money.

You want good coffee, and you want it now: espresso machines are a good solution for those in a hurry, but there are many different types. Let’s see how to choose one, and the best models on the market.

The vintage espresso machine from Lidl It has a retro style design that brings a lot of personality to your kitchen. The plastic casing is pastel pink in color and has chrome accents on the front frame, buttons, and drip tray.

It has a 15 bar pressure pump, a characteristic that allows you to make a coffee with all its aroma and a perfect cream. Its removable water tank has a capacity of 1.2 liters.

Two filters are included in the box with which it is possible to prepare one or two cups of coffee. In addition, it is also equipped with an aluminum and stainless steel milk frother, an ideal accessory to prepare the best recipes for coffee with milk.

Hurry up if you want to buy this retro espresso machine before it runs out. If there are no more stocks, please don’t worry because On Amazon you have other alternatives at a good price:

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

If you are not convinced by any of these alternatives, you can also wait for the SilverCrest vintage espresso maker to go on sale again.

Take advantage of Lidl’s anniversary to save shipping costs. For orders over 50 euros that you make until October 27, enter the code “ANIVERSARIOLIDL” (without quotes) and shipping costs will be deducted.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.