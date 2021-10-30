This trick to clean our fryer without oil has gone viral although it can also have its risks.

In recent years, oil-free fryers have become popular, which allows us not only to be able to cook much healthier food, but also to be much easier to clean, although that does not mean that we have the pertinent tedious cleaning process after cooking. cooked.

Luckily there are different techniques that will allow us clean our fryer without oil and leave it as the first day, and although there are many procedures that we can see on the networks, right now a trick has just gone viral to clean our fryer without oil in just a few seconds and leave it totally clean, as pristine as the first day.

This cleaning hack comes from the TikTok account called TanyaHomeInspo where we are shown a simple procedure that we can use to clean the fryer, something that will take only a few minutes.

In this video that has been seen more than 3.5 million times, we must remove the drawer from the fryer when we want to clean it, and pour dishwashing liquid in it.

Then we add a little water, and put the drawer back into the fryer to set the timer in three minutes to heat it up.

As soon as it has heated up, you have to remove the drawer from the fryer once more and you will notice that by tilting all the water over the sink, the dirt disappears making the drawer look practically as if it were new.

This is a cool trick that you can try to use for your oilless fryer, but this can have several risks according to the model of fryer you have in your house.

Notwithstanding the appliance expert, Colin jones, states that although this procedure can be performed, the manufacturers do not expressly indicate that water and dishwasher can be placed inside a deep fryer to clean it.

He further adds that each fryer is sealed differently, so if you put water and dishwasher in the drawer, and heat it, some water could leak to the internal motors affecting the operation of the device.

In this way, before performing this trick, we advise you to read the instruction manual of your fryer to avoid any type of breakdown, and if not you can always use other procedures such as lining the drawer with aluminum foil, since Helps prevent dirt build-up on it.