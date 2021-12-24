12/24/2021 at 10:57 CET

Xabi Barrena

The ‘president’ Pere Aragonès kept this Friday his critical line with the management of Pedro Sanchez of the ‘omicrón wave’ of the pandemic. Perceivably disappointed in how the conference of regional presidents developed, he asserted, in an interview with Catalunya Ràdio, that “if the criteria were to look good, the Government would not have taken the agreed restrictions and would have been limited to proposing aesthetic measures & rdquor ;, in clear reference to the new obligation to wear the mask in public space.

“The virus does not ask if it is Christmas & rdquor ;, said Aragonès, who stressed that his Executive is closely following the behavior guidelines of the omicron variant in the United Kingdom and Denmark. “If we hadn’t acted, we could have met in February with 50,000 infections daily& rdquor ;.

Regarding the conference of presidents, Aragonès revealed that there was neither previous work nor debate. A simple intervention by Pedro Sánchez and 17 timed shifts of 5 minutes for each and every one of the regional heads of government. “I am very reluctant to go to these types of appointments, but in the case of covid, and health being the most important thing we had to be there & rdquor ;. However, he recognized that his objective, the guarantee that in 2022 the injection of ‘covid funds’ by the Government would continue (“who is the one who collects & rdquor;, he recalled) was not successful.

Muddle up to Reyes

The feeling left by the ‘president’ is that Sánchez was getting out of hand now and was convinced that, “in a few days & rdquor ;, that is, when the Christmas holidays are over, they are so susceptible to unnerving citizens if they are surrounded by restrictions, “will be taken [es España] the measures that have been taken in Catalonia. “I am aware that adopting these restrictions now is ‘fucking’ because they break all our plans,” he mediated.

He also predicted that the month of January will be “hard”, but that, in any case, as of today, the decision to reopen schools on the 10th is in force.

He denied any accusation of improvisation, recalling that “in September and October, with the known variant, the delta, we were doing very well” and that it was the appearance of the South African strain, the omicron, that has changed the landscape.