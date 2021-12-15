NBC Top Five on ‘The Voice’ Season 21.

The season 21 finale of “The Voice” was narrowed down to five contestants: Hailey Mia (Team Kelly), Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly), Jershika Maple (Team Legend), Paris Winningham (Team Blake) and Wendy Moten (Team Blake).

After one more round of performances on Monday, December 13, the United States voted and chose a winner for season 21. With Ariana Grande’s team completely eliminated in the final, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson seemed to have the best chances of winning this season. season.

So who won season 21 of “The Voice”? And did Shelton lead another winning contestant to victory? Read on to find out.

This article contains spoilers for the finale of “The Voice” season 21. Don’t read on if you don’t want to read spoilers.

Girl Named Tom won “The Voice” 2021

The last two contestants were Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly) and Wendy Moten (Team Blake). This was not a surprise, as they were both at the forefront of the group throughout the season. Both acts earned four chair turns in their blind auditions and never needed a save or steal to stay in competition. Ultimately, the Girl Named Tom siblings act was crowned the winner of “The Voice” season 21.

Team Legend’s Jershika Maple finished fifth. This was not a surprise, as Jershika was saved and stolen during the competition to stay. Hailey Mia of Team Kelly, who turned fourteen during her time on “The Voice,” came in fourth. Team Blake’s Paris Winningham came in third.

Girl Named Tom’s victory marks Coach Kelly Clarkson’s fourth victory as a coach. Previously, he won in seasons 14 (Brynn Cartelli), 15 (Chevel Shepherd), and 17 (Jake Hoot).

What does the winner of ‘The Voice’ get?

The winners of the NBC singing competition receive a cash prize of $ 100,000 and a recording contract from Universal Music. Famous coaches on “The Voice” often also help former contestants with their careers by collaborating with them or booking them to play high-profile concerts.

Blake Shelton has collaborated with several “The Voice” alumni, including Raelynn, Ian Flanigan, and Pete Mroz. In 2019, he hosted an event at his Nashville bar and invited several former Team Blake members to perform.

A glitch in the “The Voice” app leaked the results early

Long before Carson Daly announced the winner of season 21, a glitch in the official “The Voice” app declared Girl Named Tom the winner. For a period of time, on December 14, the photo of Girl Named Tom on the voting page had a banner with the word “winner” above it.

The flaw was later fixed, but fans had already seen and taken screenshots of the apparent leak of results. NBC has yet to confirm that a leak occurred.

Who is Girl Named Tom?

Girl Named Tom is made up of siblings Bekah Grace (20), Joshua (24) and Caleb (26). How did they get their band name? According to the band’s website, Joshua liked to call his sister “Thomas” when he was a baby.

According to their bio on the NBC website, the brothers are from Pettisville, Ohio, but currently reside in South Bend, Indiana. They formed Girl Name Tom in 2019, as a way to spend more time together in the wake of their father’s fight with cancer.

