12/07/2021 at 13:05 CET

.

The National Police yesterday arrested a VTC driver in Madrid who dragged the blind golfer several meters Marc oller, whose arm was trapped in the window of the vehicle after the driver refused to serve him because he was accompanied by his guide dog, sources of the investigation have informed ..

Oller, who was champion of the Spanish Adapted Golf Cup in 2018 and 2021 and also practices different sports such as skiing and climbing, suffered broken fingers.

The event occurred this Monday around six in the afternoon, at the height of number 54 of Paseo de las Choperas, in the Madrid district of Arganzuela.

The 44-year-old athlete hired the VTC service to attend an appointment, accompanied by his guide dog.

When the driver arrived at the scene, when he saw the animal, he refused to make the transfer and quickly closed the window so that the passenger could not access the vehicle.

He started walking and dragged the athlete about ten meters, since his arm was caught in the window.

Witnesses to the outrage alerted 091 and several National Police officers quickly appeared at the scene.

The witnesses themselves prevented the driver from leaving the area and could be detained by the police.

Samur-Civil Protection health workers treated the victim, who suffered several fractures to his fingers and said he had a competition on Tuesday, and was later transferred to the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, as sources from Emergencias Madrid have informed ..

The arrested VTC driver is a 42-year-old Moroccan man. He had several antecedents and a judicial claim for which he was prohibited from leaving the national territory.