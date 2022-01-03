01/03/2022 at 23:55 CET

Fran Fernández, coach of Alcorcón, regretted the defeat against Málaga that keeps them sunk in the standings and acknowledged that “The wardrobe is very bad because every time the backpack weighs more”.

A solitary goal by Paulino de la Fuente in the 79th minute, after a defensive error by Alcorcón, allowed Málaga to take all three points from Santo Domingo.

“The team did not deserve the defeat. It is undeserved. The clearest chances were ours, I only count one of yours. We had positional dominance, arrivals and double shots on goal. We won duels in their area and the only one lost ended in a goal. Fucking football. We do what we can but nothing comes out, “said the Almeria coach at a press conference.

The defeat leaves Alcorcón bottom with eleven points, thirteen from salvation in the absence of twenty games to finish the championship.

“The players are devastated but we will get through the duel and move on. We have to improve many things because the team is gripped and the feeling is that no matter how much we do, we are not going to win. The first to make mistakes is me. The team deserves more points. and I honestly don’t think there is much difference between us and the rest of the teams, “he confessed.

“Every time the backpack weighs more and it becomes more difficult to compete at this level but as long as there is margin we will continue fighting,” said Fran Fernández, who was also very critical of the refereeing that his team is having.

“They don’t respect us at all. Today the play of the goal is not a corner and there is a light red for a tackle from behind. We have not lost by the referee but it is not a corner and here comes the goal. We have lost because we are not right. We have it all against, “he concluded.