01/02/2022 at 20:12 CET

Golden State Warriors leads the NBA with 28 wins and seven losses thanks to their leader, Stephen Curry, remembering the team that dominated the league just a few seasons ago.

Although to consider these Warriors as strong candidates to win the ring this season They lack a player who can reappear in a matter of days, guard Klay Thompson, away from the courts for more than two years.

Thompson, a true scoring machine, is just taking shape after two miserable and practically chained injuries that has ostracized him from sports for two years. But that seems like history.

Double serious injury

Thompson, 31, was seriously injured in the 2019 NBA Finals and fell again early in the 2020-21 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. A long recovery period that enters the final stretch.

And according to what was seen in training, the effective shooter will once again become part of the offensive ‘soul’ of this team alongside Curry, the final link necessary to make these Warriors the top contenders for the title.

And it is that Thompson showed his scoring ability in one of the team’s last training sessions, where he managed to score no less than 24 consecutive triples.

🤯 @KlayThompson knocked down 24 straight threes during shootaround. We can’t wait to see him splashing again soon. pic.twitter.com/EYSicSsvz4 – NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

“The NBA should fear the return of Klay Thompson“said teammate Andrew Wiggins, another of Golden State’s ‘gunners,’ averaging 19 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

“He is an impressive player. Seeing what he does in each training session, his impact on both attack and defense, is a complete madness to watch.. I’m excited to be able to play with him and for his return. The league will be in trouble when I come back, “he said.

At the moment there is no specific date for his debut, but he will not wait too long. It will be one of the great news of the season with the return of one of the most spectacular players in the NBA, and which no one has forgotten despite the long recovery process.