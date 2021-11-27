11/27/2021

On at 20:29 CET

.

The Spanish women’s handball team won their second consecutive victory and the title of champion of the International Tournament of Spain will be played with Germany this Sunday (13:00), after beating Poland 32-25 this Saturday, in a clash in which those of Jose Ignacio Prades They proved to have a wide variety of resources.

After easily surpassing their first test against Slovakia, there was expectation to see if the Spanish team would be able to show the same solid image that it exhibited a day before with Slovakia or would fall into the irregularity that has weighed down in recent championships.

A problem in which the “Guerreras seemed to incur again after the gray start of the match signed by the Spanish players who, in one go and not seen, found themselves with a disadvantage of three goals (1-4) on the scoreboard.

But this Spain does not want to be the irregular team capable of winning one day to any of the great powers and the next to suffer against any rival, but the consistent team that was millimeters away from hanging the gold in the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

For this, the Spanish team must perform one hundred percent in defense, a facet in which those of Jose Ignacio Prades showed against Poland in the first half that they can perform even without the presence of Lara Gonzalez, to which the coach gave rest.

The couple formed by Kaba gassama, which already left very good feelings against Slovakia, and Irene Espinola, led the sensational defensive work of the Spanish team, which after a few minutes of adjustment, gradually won the game over the Polish attackers. But the good work of Gassama and Espinola it was not limited only to defense, since both also shone in attack, especially the Granada-born side, who showed that she can become the “gunboat” that the national team has been waiting for for a long time.

With Espinola, which closed the first half with six goals, in a state of grace in both areas, the Spanish team not only managed to wipe out its disadvantage, but also managed to turn the scoreboard (9-7) after a partial 8-3 in the next seven minutes.

An income that Spain, again very well managed by Silvia Arderius in the absence of a Alicia fernandez, which as it happened against Slovakia did not play a single minute, continued to increase until reaching a maximum difference (13-8) of five goals.

Escape that was hampered by the rotations of the Spanish team, which lost fluidity in attack without the direction of the center Silvia Arderius and forcefulness in defense with the exit of the track Kaba Gassam.

A circumstance that Poland did not miss, in which the performance of the side stood out Monika kobylinska, to reduce the Spanish advantage to just two goals (16-14) at the break.

But not even so did Spain deviate that if in the first half it showed that it can trust its defense 6-0, in the second it made it clear that the variant 5-2 with the presence of Paula Arcos placeholder image in the advanced position, it can give you equally good results.

As demonstrated by the five goals of advantage (23-18) with which the Spanish team returned to position twelve minutes into the second half and that definitively put the triumph of the “Guerreras” on track, which demonstrated enough skill to increase even the difference, as reflected in the final 32-25.

An excellent news for the team that a few days before the start of the World Cup to be played in Spain showed that it has a varied catalog of resources both in attack and defense, which allow those of Jose Ignacio Prades face the world event with optimism.