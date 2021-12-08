12/08/2021 at 22:33 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

The Spanish team overcame the first round of the ‘Main Round’, beating Japan 28-26 in a difficult match. After a great start for the Spanish, where they got ahead on the scoreboard, the Japanese managed to tie the game at halftime. In the second half, those of Jose Ignacio Prades they dominated the game, especially in defense, and managed to take the victory.

ESP

JAP

Spain

Silvia; Carmen (2), Gassama (2), Espinola, Gutiérrez (3), Barbosa (5), Arcos (2) -starting seven- Arderius, Campos (1), Castellanos, Echeverría (5), Fernandez (3), González , Hernández (1), Lopez, Navarro, Rodríguez (4).

Japan

Slime; Aizawa (7), Fujita, Matsumoto (7), Nagata (1), Nakayama (5), Ohyama (1) -starting seven- Hattori (1), Iwabuchi, Kametani, Kitahara, Kondo (3), Ohmatsuzawa, Sahara ( 1), Yamamoto, Yoshidome.

Partials every five minutes

3-1, 7-3, 8-6, 10-10, 12-11 and 15-15 / 18-16, 19-17, 21-19, 24-21, 25-23 and 28-26.

Referee

Samir Krichen and Samir Makhlouf (Tunisia). Gutiérrez, Espínola / Sahara, Aizawa, Kitahara were excluded.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the first day of the ‘Main Round’ of the Women’s Handball World Cup.

The Guerreras entered the game better and scored two goals in the first two minutes. The first suspension came after the second goal, when Espinola pushed Nakayama, who would score from seven meters to shorten the distances. The Spanish reacted by increasing the lead to 7-3 in the 10th minute of the match. The Japanese improved in the game and created problems with their continuous attacks. Silvia he made six saves in the first quarter of the game and sustained Spain in the worst moments of the first half. But despite the good performance of the Valencian, Japan managed to tie the match, which went to rest with 15-15 in the light. The Warriors were left without winning a first half for the first time in this World Cup.

Spain was better in the break, but failed to get away from Japan on the scoreboard. The Guerreras scored two goals to unbalance the match in the first minutes, but the Japanese kept the pulse. The goalscoring rhythm of Echeverria, who was awarded as the best player of the match, allowed the team to stay ahead. However, Japan improved in the last leg of the match. A great goal from Barbosa When it was most needed, he increased the distance to 4 goals with 1 minute remaining. The Japanese replied with two goals in subsequent plays, but failed to avoid defeat.

The Guerreras accumulate 6 points, equaling Brazil and will face Croatia next Friday at 20:30 in the second game of the ‘Main Round’.