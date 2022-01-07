01/07/2022 at 11:09 CET

The Warriors without Stephen Curry spiked in New Orleans allowing the Suns, who beat the LA Clippers at home, to settle in first place in the Western Conference on a night when the Celtics were beaten by a triple over the horn and the Grizzlies rolled to the Pistons.

KNICKS 108 – CELTICS 105

The New York Knicks beat the Celtics 108-105 thanks to a triple that came from the forward’s hand Rj barrett moments before the end-of-game horn sounded much to the frustration of the Boston players.

The basket of Barrett it was the final point to a night in which the Celtics were 25 points up on the scoreboard in the second quarter. But the Boston team let the victory slip away in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Knicks were never ahead on the scoreboard until 2 minutes to go, when a 3-pointer from Evan fournier he placed a 99-98 on the scoreboard.

Fournier, who set his career points record, finished as the game’s leading scorer with 41 points (10 of 14 3-pointers) and 8 rebounds. Your partner Julius Randle he scored 22 points and 8 rebounds.

Jayson tatum he was the Celtics’ leading scorer with 36 points and 9 assists.

GRIZZLIES 118 – PISTONS 88

The Grizzlies ruthlessly overwhelmed the Detroit Pistons 118-88 in a game in which the Memphis reached a 31-point lead in the fourth quarter. Those of Memphis already accumulate seven consecutive victories.

The Grizzlies point guard, Ja morant, was the leading scorer with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Six Memphis players scored more than 10 points and the center Steven Adams had 14 rebounds.

At the Pistons, the most prominent was the understudy Know lee, with 14 points.

PELICANS 101 – WARRIORS 96

Puncture of the Warriors in New Orleans against the Pelicans where the San Francisco team lost 101-96. The Warriors could not count on their star, the point guard Stephen Curry, who suffered an injury to the quadriceps muscle of his left leg.

In addition to Curry, the San Francisco team played in the box after suffering the casualties of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson Y James Wiseman.

The top scorer of the game was the Pelicans power forward Brandon ingram who scored a double-double of 32 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

The best of the Warriors was Andrew Wiggins, with 21 points.

SUNS 106 – CLIPPERS 89

The Clippers of Serge Ibaka They tried but the Suns of Chris paul are a lot for a team without Paul george neither Kawhi leonard neither Ivica zubac, among other casualties. In the end, the Angelenos lost 106-89 despite falling within 3 points, 79-76, with 8.36 minutes remaining.

The Suns ‘victory puts them back in first place in the Western Conference after the Warriors’ loss in New Orleans.

The top scorer of the match was Marcus Morris Sr. of the Clippers, who had 26 points and 8 rebounds. Reggie jackson scored 16 points and 8 rebounds while Ibaka he finished with 8 points and 6 rebounds.

In the Suns, Chris paul He had a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Paul managed to beat his rebounding record in one game.

EAST CONFERENCE:

1.- Chicago Bulls (25-10)

2.- Brooklyn Nets (24-12)

3.- Milwaukee Bucks (25-15)

4.- Miami Heat (24-15)

5.- Philadelphia 76ers (21-16)

6.- Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17)

7.- Toronto Raptors (18-17)

8.- Charlotte Hornets (20-19)

9.- Washington Wizards (19-19)

10.- New York Knicks (19-20)

11.- Boston Celtics (18-21)

12.- Atlanta Hawks (17-20)

13.- Indiana Pacers (14-25)

14.- Detroit Pistons (7-30)

15.- Orlando Magic (7-32)

WEST CONFERENCE:

1.- Phoenix Suns (30-8)

2.- Golden State Warriors (29-9)

3.- Utah Jazz (28-10)

4.- Memphis Grizzlies (26-14)

5.- Dallas Mavericks (20-18)

6.- Los Angeles Lakers (20-19)

7.- Denver Nuggets (18-18)

8.- LA Clippers (19-20)

9.- Minnesota Timberwolves (18-20)

10.- San Antonio Spurs (15-22)

11.- Sacramento Kings (16-24)

12.- Portland Trail Blazers (14-23)

13.- New Orleans Pelicans (14-25)

14.- Oklahoma City Thunder (13-24)

15.- Houston Rockets (11-28)